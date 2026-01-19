‘They Didn’t Believe In Us’: Cardi B Claps Back At ESPN NFL Analysts For Picking The Texans To Beat The Patriots In AFC Divisional Playoff Game

The New England Patriots are headed back to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2018. Sunday’s (28-16) home win over the Houston Texans wasn’t pretty but at this stage of the season the name of the game is survive and advance., sort of like NCAA Tournament time also known as March Madness.

By virtue of the win the Patriots will head to Denver to face the top seeded Broncos with the first winner representing the AFC in next month’s Super Bowl. While the Pats did what they had to do on Sunday in knocking off Texans who possessed one of the top defenses in the NFL this season, most analysts didn’t have the Pats beating them on Sunday.

THEY DIDN'T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation

ESPN Analysts Get Checked By Cardi B

In the aftermath of the Patriots win, the entire cast of ESPN’s NFL Live had egg on their face after picking the Texans to win the game. That’s right the five-person crew of analysts, consisting of Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Hannah Storm and Marcus Spears, unanimously forecasted a Houston victory.

None were correct and because of that rapper Cardi B who’s the girlfriend and baby mama of Patriots star wide receive Stefon Diggs kept receipts and let it be known that she didn’t forget. The “Bodak Yellow” femcee posted a video on her Instagram page of her yeloand screaming as she celebrated the win. The caption said it all though.

Stefon Diggs was holding back tears leaving the field ❤️



Stefon Diggs was holding back tears leaving the field ❤️

Back in the AFC Championship 👏

Stefon Diggs Talks Sticking Together

Diggs also took a dig (get it lol) at the cast and anyone else who doesn’t believe in the Patriots.

“I think we’re one of those teams that play better with a chip on our shoulder.”

“Battling adversity,” Diggs said. “We talked a lot about it during the week, that a fight ain’t a fight until you meet resistance. Until they swing back. And they definitely were swinging back the whole time. Being able to weather and come out with a W, I just feel like — I’m thankful.”

“We had some good plays, we had some bad plays, but that drive in the fourth quarter when they knew we were running the ball and we ate up like six, seven minutes of the clock,” Diggs said. “Even though it ended with a (punt), that meant a lot. We drove 40 yards and we were running the ball. They knew we were running the ball. It said a lot about our o-line. I know we’ve got some guys banged up or some guys dealing with some stuff. And Rhamondre (Stevenson) continues to show up.”

The Patriots have been doubted all season, and a lot of it stems from having one of the easier schedules in the league, but no matter how folks try to deflect they’re one game from the Super Bowl.

Patriots And Chiefs Continue Historic Run

Not only is this a very good but new Patriots team, they’re also adding to history. With Sunday’s win the Patriots continued the run of consecutive AFC Championship games which is now at 15 where either they or the Kansas City Chiefs were in the game.

Ever since 2011 it’s been either a Patriots Chiefs or both team playing in the game to send their teams to the Super Bowl.