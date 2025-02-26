“Hating From The Very Beginning:” Cam’ron Can’t Forget That Chad Ochocinco Tried To Curb The Rapper When He First Started ‘It Is What It Is’

When rappers Cam’ron and Mase decided to step into the podcast realm, not everyone was welcoming.

In fact, according to Killa Cam, some were even hating on the idea, and that included former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Upon hearing about the pink-everything rapper becoming a sports personality Johnson let it be known that he was coming for that spot. That didn’t sit well with Cam then, and to this day it still bothers him.

Camron really hates Chad Ochocinco's guts with a passion! he went all out 😭 pic.twitter.com/uU5d8rsv9X — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) February 25, 2025

Cam Unloads On Ochocinco

During a recent episode of “It Is What It Is” the “Horse & Carriage” emcee unloaded on Johnson by citing that the former Cincinnati Bengals star declined the opportunity to join him and is now working Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe as part of the hit “Nightcap” podcast.

“I don’t really f*ck with Chad Ochocinco, to be totally honest with you. He alright, but at the end of the day when we started this show, the n***a was hating from the very beginning,” he continued. “He comes outta nowhere talking about, ‘Yeah, I’ma get myself back together and I’m taking Cam’s spot.’ Why the f*ck you gotta take my spot, n***a?”

Apparently, when Cam attempted to work with Johnson the always vocal former NFL star shunned him and sent him to speak with his agent, to which Cam said about that:

“You so dumb you can’t even speak for yourself, stupid motherf*cker.”

Sounds like Cam is upset over being shunned and told his spot wasn’t safe in the podcast realm.

Ocho Responds

Upon hearing and seeing fans tag him in Cam’s fiery rant about him, Ocho quickly fired back, but like anything he says, you can’t decipher if he’s being serious or doing his usual jokester imitation. He posted a gif of 50 Cent with the caption “How else would they get views.”

It’s highly plausible that when Ocho made the original comments he was kidding, but since Cam didn’t see it that way here we are.

Chad Johnson’s Been In Several Digital Back And Forths With People Lately

The ongoing saga with Cam is just one of two that Ocho currently has going on. The other stem from his heated interview with former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison during a Super Bowl week interview.

RELATED: James Harrison Threatens To “Beat the Brakes Off” Chad Johnson, Who Says Former Steelers Enforcer Is “Soft” and “I See Through All the Muscle”

Things got so turned up that Sharpe had to intervene. But that’s Ocho for you. He’s going to talk, and he isn’t afraid even if he is risking his life.

He also got into some heat with boxing champion Shakur Stevenson a few months back.

Cam’ron, the Harlem-born and raised emcee whose 2002 hit album “Come Home With Me” went platinum due to the success of hit singles “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma,” has now taken his talents into the world of sports and entertainment podcasting.

RELATED: “What I Heard In The Interview, You’re Ugly”: Cam and Ma$e Ruthlessly Explain Why NFL Star Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Lost Her “Tall Glass Of Milk” to Taylor Swift

The Dipset, aka Diplomats, rapper is one half of the hit “It Is What It Is” podcast, which also features fellow rapper and childhood friend Mase. The two have created their own lane in the heavily saturated podcast world, and while some of their takes can be outlandish, their show is pretty popular.

Cam and Ma$e Extend Podcast Partnership

Underdog Fantasy has announced that it has extended its partnership with Cam’ron and Ma$e’s sports program, “It Is What It Is.”

With the success of the duo, along with moderator, Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, the sports gaming company decided to continue their sponsorship of the popular

“We’re excited about continuing our partnership with Underdog,” said co-host Treasure Wilson in a written statement. “Underdog has helped It Is What It Is grow into a platform to talk sports and entertainment in the most authentic way. Cam and Ma$e are not only mentor figures but also became like big brothers to me, so I’m happy we get to continue doing what we love…with the support of Underdog!”

Underdog continues to partner with prominent podcasters like Gil’s Arena (headed by former NBA player, Gilbert Arenas), who just re-signed with the sports gaming platform after becoming the largest digital basketball show in the country and the fifth-largest daily sports show across all platforms.