“Why Are You Looking So Hard?”: Cam Newton Doesn’t Believe Pacman Jones, Who Has Beef With Rapper Gucci Mane, Cheated 14 Years Of ‘Intrusive’ NFL Drug Tests

Cam Newton is yelling stop the cap!

The former All-Pro QB went on the record with his own comments about the NFL’s drug testing policy, disputing Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones’ claims that he survived 14 years in the NFL smoking weed and cheating the system.

Cam Newton Doesn’t Believe Pacman Jones Beat NFL Drug Testing For 14 Years

Cam isn’t buying it and gives a further look into his own personal experiences, where he says the urine collectors are watching players like hawks during the process.

“Who am I to tell him he’s lying,” Newton said on a recent 4th and 1 podcast. “I just know my experience with drug tests and getting watched by the man… It’s hard to do… 14 years?”

Jones claims he used a separate cup with a clean sample to avoid his weed habit being detected and getting suspended.

Newton expressed that the urine collectors were almost intrusive with the way they executed their jobs, noting that there’s a fine line between doing a job and overstepping privacy limits. Newton says the whole process was teetering on the edge.

Cam Newton Says NFL Testing Process Is Intrusive

“It was intrusive… It’s almost like, why are you looking so hard?” Newton asked about the testing. “It was semi-questionable.” This is the side of being a pro athlete that most fans aren’t privy to.

Wild: Former NFL player Pacman Jones reveals he never used his own urine for NFL drug tests:



“I cheated the program,”



“Like I was really good. People don’t know how smart I am, but like, I can say it now. I don’t play no more. But like, I’ve never used my (urine) for a (urine)… pic.twitter.com/7B3zRgl7z6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 6, 2025

On the “We Got Time Today” show on Tubi, Pacman explained to Deion Sanders how he managed to evade the positive tests.

“I cheated the program. Like, I was really good. People don’t know how smart I am, but like, I can say it now. I don’t play any more. But like, I’ve never used my (urine) for a (urine) test. Not one time,” said Jones.

Sanders pushed back, telling Jones that those old school methods of beating NFL drug tests wouldn’t fly today, but the former defensive back disagreed.

“It can happen if you know what you’re doing,” Jones explained. “Don’t say it can’t happen, Pop.”

The NFL’s testing process has certainly changed over the years, and under current policy all NFL players receive one annual test. However, the annual test no longer includes THC. This type of testing, however, may only occur randomly in groups following games.

Pacman Explains How He Beat NFL Drug Tests By Switching Cup Samples

In a previous interview, Pacman explains how he beat the system.

“Let me tell you how I did it. The cups they had you could order online, so I would order the cups have my other shit ready, go in the steam room, warm it up before I go out there. Piss in this cup. I know you seen me pissing in this cup. Alright, same cup here you go…see ya!”

He’s asked by the host, “Where did you hide the second cup?”

“I would normally where oversized joggers, winter joggers, then you got to wear padded tights under there,” Pacman explained. “When you piss, you piss in the cup so he can see it. By that time, he worried about you washing your hands. By the time I done came out there I grabbed the other piss cup and swapped them out.”

Adam "Pacman" Jones claims he beat NFL drug tests using someone else's urine—and Deion Sanders knew about it. 👀💨 Do you believe him?https://t.co/gF3YKlylHm — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) March 7, 2025

The host of that show, like Newton and Deion Sanders, had a hard time believing Pacman was able to swap the cups without the testing officers catching him, considering how intently they observed the sensitive process.

Jones, a former first-round pick in 2005, played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos. He had some high-caliber moments recording 17 interceptions and 97 pass defenses across 146 career games and last blessed the gridiron in 2018. He continues to indulge in cannabis and has turned his love for the ganja leaf into a business and passion.

Cam Newton Never Smoked Weed, Questions Pacman Jones’ Story

On his Tubi appearance, Jones told Deion Sanders, “I’m big on cannabis. I got one of the biggest, largest weed growth in Cincinnati.”

The NFL has been listening to the legion of players who swear by the medicinal advantages of THC as it pertains to health and mental health.

In December, the NFL and the league’s players’ union agreed to modify their substance abuse policy, increasing the THC level for a positive test, according to a memo obtained by the Associated Press.

The positive THC level was increased from 150 ng/ml (nanograms per milliliter) to 350 ng/ml, per the memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Cam Newton doesn’t seem to believe Pacman’s story. From his experience, the surveillance is too extreme and the fact that these test-givers actually stare directly at the player’s genitals to make sure they are completing the test fairly, he’s as confused as Deion Sanders as to how Jones could beat 14 years of NFL drug tests.

Cam Newton doesn’t believe former NFL player Adam Pacman Jones’ story about how he beat league drug tests for 14 years by switching cups with different urine. (Screenshot/4th and 1)

Pacman Jones’ Longstanding Beef With Rapper Gucci Mane From Decatur Over Rap Lyric

Pacman was recently on “The Breakfast Club” expressing his disdain for rapper Gucci Mane who Jones claims took shots at him in a song back in the day. Both men are from Georgia, but Jones is from the west side and Gucci is further east from Decatur.

“It’s like being from Brooklyn and being from Queens. We respect what y’all got going on over there, but we ain’t F**** with that on our part of town,” Jones explained.

Jones said he don’t mess with Decatur.

“On the westside we work together That eastside, over there stingy as F***. There’s only three people I mess with in Decatur. I don’t F with nothing on the Eastside.”

“(Never in) Any year that he’s been born, has he made more money than me,” Gucci said, explaining where the beef started. “He said (in a lyric) he didn’t want to f*k his career up and end up like Pacman Jones.”

That long-standing beef seems to be nearly settled Jones said, “I got called the other day about a conversation; we had a decent conversation.”