“I Don’t Even Know What Show He’s On” | Patriots QB Drake Maye Is Wondering Why Cam Newton Keeps Playing In His Face

The New England Patriots are a surprising 9-2 this season which is currently the No.2 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Following AFC East rival Buffalo’s (23-19) road loss the Patriots who are under first-year coach and Pats legend Mike Vrabel now hold a two-game lead in the division with six games left to play.

As the team prepares to face the underachieving Cincinnati Bengals who will likely have star quarterback Joe Burrow back following toe surgery early in the season, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been involved in a bit of a back and forth with former NFL quarterback turned ESPN personality Cam Newton. The always outspoken and at times outlandish Newton is known for controversial statements that move the meter. And the 2015 NFL MVP’s recent comments about the Maye and the Patriots did just that.

"Drake Maye, respectfully, you're having a great season, but I also put Drake Maye in the position where it's like, yo, we don't really know."



—@CameronNewton doubling down on the Patriots being "fool's gold" 🍿 pic.twitter.com/uDLE8j8Upi — First Take (@FirstTake) November 20, 2025

Newton Says Pats Are Fool’s Gold

During a segment on ESPN’s First Take, Newton the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner and subsequent 2011 No.1 overall was asked about the new look Patriots 9-2 start and how he think they’ll fair in the playoffs. Newton’s response was quick and it wasn’t a great endorsement of what the Pats have accomplished thus far this season.

“It has fool’s gold written all over it. Cubic zirconia. Middle of the mall. And yes, is Drake Maye playing good football? … Absolutely.

The thing I have a problem with is if you keep playing sorry scrubs … it has one and done written all over it.”

Newton is referring to the Patriots having the third easiest schedule in the NFL this season, with their opponents combining for a paltry (124-165) record in 2024. That’s not the Patriots fault, the old adage is you play and beat whoever is on your schedule, but don’t tell that to Newton who isn’t buying what the Pats are selling.

Drake Maye's response to Cam Newton calling the Patriots "fool's gold" because of their schedule 👀



Newton was Maye's favorite QB growing up in North Carolina 😬



(via @WEEI) pic.twitter.com/OpE5OWq952 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 19, 2025

Maye Responds

As Maye the second-year rising star from North Carolina prepares to lead his team into Cincy on Sunday, he took a little time on Wednesday to respond to eccentric Newton.

Speaking with reporters, the strong armed gunslinger who’s enjoying an MVP-worthy season with a league-leading 2,836 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions had this to say.

“I don’t even know what show he’s on. I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments. So, I just worry about what people in our organization think.

People are going to have different opinions. I’m just going out there on Sunday and worrying about ourselves.”

Maye’s Response Draws The Ire Of SAS

Upon hearing if Maye’s comments, Stephen A. Smith decided to spew some venom towards 2024 No.3 overall pick.

“He’s also a liar,” Smith said. “‘Pardon The Interruption’ is the No. 1 show on ESPN spanning 20-plus decades. ‘First Take’ is the No. 1 morning show 13 years and counting — April will be 14 years. Don’t tell me you an athlete and you don’t know that. Don’t tell me you an athlete and you don’t know that Cam Newton is on this show. You lying.”

This Isn’t First Time Came Took Shots At Maye

Last month, Cam got into a debate with Damien Woody concerning Maye’s status among the league’s elite signal callers. Woody said Maye was Top 5.

“You trippin son,” responded Newton, dismissing the notion that Maye has elevated to a top 5 QB in the NFL. “Is he playing good football? Yes. But Top 5 in the NFL? That’s pretty angry. Nothing against Drake Maye because I’m a fan, but I don’t think he’s reached a limit when he’s a person who we really consider top 5. This performance came against the likes of the Tennessee Titans. For him to get labeled a top 5 quarterback he has to do it against (the Bills) and (elite) competition on a consistent basis.”

Ryan Clark Stands Up For Maye

Clark chimed in with why he believes Maye wasn’t being disrespectful to Newton. He then posted this caption about the segment on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

“I didn’t think Drake Maye disrespected Cam. I thought he said what any player would say. He’s focused on what’s said inside his building. A reporter asked about Cam’s comments and he said “I don’t know what show he’s on” that’s fine to me. It’s not like they said Stephen A. Smith. We can’t expect to say what we want to and think everyone will just accept it! Fair play. Drake Maye is balling.”

For weeks now Clark has credited Maye for the Patriots turnaround, in fact he’s been the main one saying Maye deserves more credit than the aforementioned Vrabel. While, Newton has done everything in his power to diminish what Maye is doing. That’s odd considering Maye who’s from North Carolina grew up idolizing and called Newton his favorite NFL player from his time with the Carolina Panthers.