Delusional Houston Texans and Chicago Bears Fans Don’t Know How Fortunate They Are To Have CJ Stroud and Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears lost to the The LA Rams in the NFC Divisional round but the future is undoubtedly bright in Chicago for the second-year quarterback who displayed some of the late-game heroics that inspired a comparison to Michael Jordan when he was coming out of USC.

Some fans have taken offense to it, but after seeing one of the greatest throws a QB can make in the clutch, Williams continues to build his fanbase and despite the loss to a superior Rams team, the future is bright in Chicago without a doubt

Yeah he threw a pick in OT, but they never should have been there in the first place. And forcing the issue is something that great players on teams that aren’t quite there yet do so often. Williams is a gunslinger à la Brett Favre, but he doesn’t throw a ton of picks. He only threw eight in the regular season.



Caitlin Clark & Sophie Cunningham Left In Awe By Caleb Williams Heroics

Among the fans that were in awe of Williams’ fourth quarter TD pass was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark who responded on social media to Williams’ heroics.

Clark is a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan, but for the first time in a decade Mahomes and company were at home. Still, the point guard was hooked on the Sunday Night heart-stopper between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears.

“The bears are insane,”Caitlin Clark wrote on X after Williams scrambled away from the defense and threw an off balance pass off his back foot. The ball dropped perfectly into tight end Cole Kmet‘s hands in the endzone for a TD.

Sophie Cunningham was impressed as well.

Chicago, what did I just watch???? Holy smokes — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) January 19, 2026

Chicago Bears Have The Right QB: CJ Stroud In Texans Doghouse



Bears fans didn’t like losing in that fashion, but when they reflect on the season and the progress the team and quarterback made they can’t help but be very hyped for the future. Williams is legit and will only improve as they build the team with stronger pieces around him to become true Super Bowl contenders.



CJ Stroud Had Nightmare Playoffs With Record Turnovers

Stroud recorded 10 total turnovers this year for Houston, throwing eight picks and losing two fumbles in 14 games. His ability to protect the ball actually aided his team’s huge second-half turnaround and they entered the postseason on a nine-game winning streak.

But once the playoffs started, everything completely changed. Against the Steelers in the wild-card round, Stroud threw an interception and recorded five fumbles, but the Texans were fortunate enough to walk away with an easy 30-6 win.

C.J. Stroud is the first player with 5+ INT and 5+ fumbles in a single postseason. https://t.co/aaUDYz8NaI — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) January 18, 2026

It got worse on Sunday.

Stroud caught plenty of prisoner of the moment flack.

“He’s terrible,” said one fan on X “You can’t trust him,” said FS1 Sports personality Rob Parker “Stroud has wasted the best defense in the league’s said another fan on X. CJ Stroud and Caleb Williams Give Fans Plenty Of Hope For Future

Stroud also deserves some grace. It was a poor performance and he has to get out of this turnover pickle, but it’s not like this defines who he is and the Texans would be fools to do anything but support him through this and get ready for next season