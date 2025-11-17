‘Can’t Play So She Has To Stay Close To Be Relevant’: Fans Are Calling Sophie Cunningham And Lexie Hull Caitlin Clark’s ‘Caddies ‘ Following Golf Event

The WNBA offseason has been eventful to say the least. First it was Angel Reese making history by becoming the first athlete to walk in a Victoria Secret Fashion Show. Next it was Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White making it clear that the Fever are not only Clark’s team but also star guard Kelsey Mitchell’s, and they’ll do whatever it takes to re-sign her this offseason.

That leaves other key team members like Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull as free agents for the Fever. The question heading into the new league year is will they keep that supporting cast together around their big three (Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark). Clark played only played 13 games last season because of injury. While that remains to be seen, Cunningham and Hall are being teased for being close to Clark this offseason.

Caitlin Clark enjoys LPGA pro-am with teammates Lexie Hull, Sophie Cunningham (who hit a fan) https://t.co/GpZsoNeRMR pic.twitter.com/q20H700qj0 — Golfweek (@golfweek) November 13, 2025

Duo Plays Caddie For Clarke And Fans Run With It

It’s no secret that both Cunningham and Hull are very close with Clark the former Iowa Hawkeyes legend. They’ve both talked about her at length and in many folks’ opinion they were both signed to be enforcers for her. While that may very well be the case, last week both were with Clark as she partook in the LPGA’s Annika Pro-Am this year, and Cunningham and Hull showed up as her caddies.

Their appearance with Clark sent social media into a buzz and fans didn’t miss the opportunity to share their opinions on the matter. As far as those two players bring Clark’s “enforcers,” fans weren’t buying that narrative.

“One of them can’t play so she has to stay close to Clark to be relevant,” one fan said. “Boston is definitely the enforcer on this team. She’s sweet girl in life but will bust your ass in the game especially if you hit one of her teammates!,” said another fan. “Umm… yeah, neither is an “enforcer.”🙄. I love them both, definitely a fan of the two, but enforcers? Please.” another fan said.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese’s name was predictably thrown into the conversation about Clark. Another fan mentioned they were with Clark for financial gain.

“At least she has friends! No one can stand Reese,” another fan quipped. “Following that money,” someone else spewed.

Sophie Cunningham & Lexie Hull have arrived to cheer on Caitlin Clark for the @theANNIKAlpga driven by @GainbridgeSport Pro-Am 👏 pic.twitter.com/rRhFO9nZxI — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 12, 2025

What Will The Fever Do?

Clark having her two closest friends on the team with her in public says one thing, she wants the Fever to bring both back to play with her for another season. The trio didn’t see much time together with Clark only playing in 13 games and Cunningham being lost for the season with a torn MCL in August.

Speaking at the golf event the outspoken Cunningham didn’t sugarcoat where she wants to be next season. She told reporters this when asked about her future.

“I think she just elevates everyone who’s around her,” said Cunningham of her friend Clark. “She’s a phenomenal player, generational player, and I think everyone sees that. We missed her out on the court this year, but depending on the CBA and what’s going on hopefully we’re all together again.

What Do Hull And Cunningham Bring To Fever?

Despite bringing toughness, grit and range shooting to the Fever, the Hull and Cunningham duo also bring a strong sense of teamwork, competitive drive, and fun, engaging personalities. For a Fever team that was literally seconds away from eliminating the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs without Clark and Cunningham, it might be smart to bring both back for another run in 2026.