‘Look At Her Arm’: Candace Parker Marvels at Video Of Caitlin Clark Throwing Football, Hints That WNBA Star Might Pull Double Duty At 2028 Olympics

Caitlin Clark’s athletic prowess really can’t be questioned. In addition to her exploits on the basketball court and on the golf course, she can throw a nice spiral.

During a recent episode of Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston’s “Post Moves” Podcast the co-hosts marveled over a video of Clark dropping aerial dimes at a workout facility.

Then Parker suggested that this was right on cue, because the Olympics is introducing women’s flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“Throwing darts…Look at her arm. Look at her go,” Parker and Boston marveled. “It feels on theme because the Olympics is gonna have flag football in 2028,” Parker said.

Which then, pushed the conversation in another direction.

“I would love to build our NFL lineup using WNBA players,” Parker suggested.

Caitlin Clark Doing Double Duty At 2028 Olympics?

The two hosts tossed legendary WNBA names around for each NFL offensive position, but if you were listening, the real story is Caitlin Clark and Olympic flag football.

Was Parker suggesting that Clark would also be competing as quarterback for the women’s flag football team? Or was she saying that Clark’s huge brand and her ability to play the game of flag football will help drive its popularity and bring fans to the event in 2028?

Flag football is in the LA 2028 Olympics!!



What an exciting dream come true for us as a sport and incredible to be on this journey! This is down to everyone and their continued passion and dedication to growing our wonderful community!#la2028 #flagfootball #ifaf #la28bound pic.twitter.com/H0df1AN4KF — Phoebe Schecter (@Phoebe_Schecter) October 16, 2023

Caitlin Clark Joins Team USA Women’s Basketball Competing In 2028 Olympics

We know Clark is going to be part of a new era Team USA Women’s Basketball squad featuring WNBA superstars such as Angel Reese and others, who have led the recent women’s hoops explosion. They will team with other established superstars of the game like A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu to bring home another gold medal. Team USA is hunting its ninth straight gold medal dating back to 1996 in Atlanta. The squad is led by Duke head coach Kara Lawson, who won Olympic gold as a USA Basketball Women’s National Team player at Beijing 2008.

Caitlin Clark returned to the basketball court after a 5.5-month break rehabbing lower body injuries suffered during the 2025 WNBA season, which limited her to 13 games. She is still showing signs of defensive rust at Team USA training according to reports. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Either way, Clark definitely has the skills to compete as Team USA’s flag football star QB, but that might be too much for even her. However, if the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and Nike family member decided to play flag football and basketball at the Olympics it would be the biggest story going. CP made a very interesting comment that fans will be keeping an eye on as things develop.