‘Is She Doing This, So They Will Trade Her?’ | Caitlin Clark Fans Accuse Angel Reese Of Slapping Clipboard Out Of Coach’s Hand to Force Trade From Chicago Sky

Angel Reese is unapologetically herself. And despite the rumblings from the peanut gallery, she continues to play hard and perform at an All-Star level. She’s already the best rebounder in the history of the sport. But if her game isn’t being criticized it’s her choice of fashion or excessive passion.

Caitlin Clark is the media darling and the WNBA’s cash cow, according to reports. Reese has been there every step of the way, although her actions and accomplishments tend to be covered and received differently by the new wave of WNBA fans obsessed with elevating Clark to the top of the WNBA food chain.

Angel Reese Sets WNBA Record: Smack Clipboard Out Of Coaches Hand

It’s been a frustrating 10 games for Clark fans, as she continues to nurse a severely pulled groin. She’s expected to return this week. Meanwhile, Reese became the first WNBA player to have 15 rebounds in five straight games.

The #AngelReese hate should be studied. She just made #WNBA history again, this time as the first player to have 15+ rebounds in 5 straight games, but watch the hate continue. Tells you it’s not about basketball. pic.twitter.com/ABWiLJpSEp — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) July 7, 2025

But that wasn’t what fans talked about; Reese was captured on camera knocking a clipboard out of the hands of one of her coaches during a close loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

With less than 30 seconds to go and the game tied at 77, Reese stormed off the court and looked very upset during a timeout. When Reese passed by the team’s vice president of strength and conditioning, Ann Crosby, Reese smacked the clipboard out of Crosby’s hand as Crosby appeared to try and discuss something with Reese.

Angel Reese was HEATED and smacked a clipboard out of a assistant coach’s hand moments before the Sky’s loss to the Mystics 👀pic.twitter.com/tScSAzwVzY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 8, 2025

I would be frustrated too if I was Reese and had to play with one of the worst rosters each night and minus 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso, who is set to return after missing games to play overseas with the Brazilian National Team.

I’d imagine Reese was thinking to herself as she walked off the court with Washington snatching the game away: “That clipboard can’t save us lol Lady please get out of my face we are in the middle of a war.”

Caitlin Clark Fans Attack Angel Reese’s Character

The clip garnered controversy and criticism from fans as it went viral on social media. The usual negative responses to anything Reese related, were flowing.

“Never disrespect your coaches,” one user wrote. Another user wrote, “This is not good behavior.” “I would guess team management doesn’t want to admit they made a bad decision. When you have a problem, don’t deal with it, get rid of it,” said one fan suggesting the team rid themselves of the record-rebounder. “Some people make great role models; Angel Reese is not one of them,” one hater bluntly stated. “Self important Brat, she needs to be fired. Any employer would fire someone for such behavior regardless of her skill level,” suggested another. “She is an immature, self-important, selfish person!!!,” said on netizen as the insults kept coming. “She needs to be suspended by the team without pay. And, made to take anger management classes,” said one sideline psychologist.

Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark Comparisons Continue to Drive Social Media

Other social media commenters used the clip as an opportunity to compare Reese to her former college rival and WNBA phenom, Caitlin Clark.

Another user wrote, “Gotta be a better role model. Caitlin Clark is a great example of one.”

Several fans were not in the mood for an Angel vs. Caitlin conversation. Nor any Angel Reese bashing over something that happens across all sports with emotional players and coaches.

Said one netizen: “WHY, does this always have to be ABOUT Clark? Players will be upset about something every once in a while. Seen plenty of times, baseball players throwing their bats or hockey players throwing their sticks or yelling at their coaches on the sidelines. This just seems to be click-and-bait reporting by FAUZ news once again. Not surprised at all.” “It’s easy to be a role model when shooting 3’s. However, Angel Reese is a lunch-bucket player; nothing pretty about what she does. She’s down in the hole battling and clashing for rebounds game after game. She is on course to be the All-Time Greatest rebounder in WNBA history. I greatly admire her grit, tenacity, and passion for the game. Yes, she can be testy, only because her coach doesn’t show a passion for fighting for his players,” added another fan in Reese’s defense.

Does Angel Reese Want Out Of Chicago?

Other suggested Reese’s antics are intentional, and she wants to be traded

“Is she doing this, so they will trade her?, another asked in the comments.

Reese has been performing at the highest level of her career. After scrutiny and criticism and jokes about her ability to convert shots, she has clearly shown offensive improvement, while taking a larger role in facilitating the offense. The 81-79 loss to a much more talented Washington squad featuring two rookie All-Stars wasted one of Reese’s career-best performances as she pumped in 22 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

Despite her efforts, the Sky fell to 5-13, and currently hold the second-worst record in the WNBA, just ahead of the 2-16 Connecticut Sun.

With Clark expected to return to the Indiana Fever on Wednesday for a game against the Golden State Valkyries. With Clark and Reese on opposite teams in the All-Star game, narratives and naysayers will have their hater hats on strong for both players.