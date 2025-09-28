“They Are Such An Embarrassment To The League” | Indiana Fever Stars Caitlin Clark And Sophie Cunningham Called Out For Treatment Of Assistant Briann January

The Indiana Fever are hoping to advance to the WNBA Finals (Without Caitlin Clark) after staving off elimination in Game 4 of their WNBA playoff series versus the Las Vegas Aces.

“The fans were great, everybody just showed out,” said Aliyah Boston who gave A’ja Wilson the business, dropping 24 points and grabbing 14 clutch rebounds in the 90-83 win. “Bench Mob” stars Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark were on much better behavior today after beign chastised across social media for their behavior from the bench at previous games.

In many ways the Fever’s run has been surprising, especially with stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham out for the season. The two have become known as the team’s bench mob during games, and while it’s been great to see them fully engaged despite not playing, some of their sideline antics have come under fire.

In a video that’s now gone viral during the team’s Game 3 loss, both Clark and Cunningham can be seen completely disregarding assistant coach Briann January as she motioned for them to have a seat on the bench and to stop antagonizing the referees. After multiple efforts to get them to do so, January was finally able to get both to sit, but that didn’t stop them as they continued to berate the zebras.

Clark And Cunningham Called Out By Fans

Following the video going viral, fans didn’t hesitate to call out both Clark and Cunningham for the blatant disrespect towards January, who’s not only an assistant but was also the Fever’s No. 6 pick in the 2009 WNBA draft.

“Oh this pissed me off. Dismissing staff like that is gross!!!” one fan said. “They are such an embarrassment to the league, it’s unfortunate,” another fan said. “Sophie is a FOLLOWER lmfao she is that other girls lapdog and does whatever she says. 😂😂😂😂 she looks silly,” another fan quipped. “So tacky. Guess she doesn’t care what her legacy will be,” another fan mentioned.

Fans Speak Up For The Accomplished January

“Briann January is a WNBA Champion. This is wild. Sheesh!,” one fan said. “That’s assistant coach is WNBA icon and WNBA champion Briann January. I cannot IMAGINE how hard it is for her to keep her ish together dealing with those two. The lack of respect for the GAME and those who did the work for them to be here is awful, another fan said.”

January Is Close To Being Head Coach

Because of her proven leadership in relief of Fever head coach Stephanie White earlier this season, January is now in position to lead her own WNBA team. The former WNBA All-Star and five-time All-Defensive First Team selection has made her chops as the defensive coordinator for the Fever, who rank as one of the league’s best teams on that end of the floor.