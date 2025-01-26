‘But He Didn’t Want Her To Sleep With His Teammate” | Jabrill Peppers Assault Case Allegedly Sparked By JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Telephone Love

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers seems to have his legal issues behind him. On Friday the former Michigan Wolverines star was acquitted in his assault and battery trial. Peppers denied any wrongdoing after he was (accused of choking, slamming and shoving the woman who levied the charges against him down a flight of stairs. This incident reportedly stemmed from her receiving multiple calls from another man while the two were intimate.

Prosecuting attorney Abigail Bird released a statement that allegedly insinuates that the WR/social media legend is the other man at the center of the case. (Photo: Getty Images).

In a statement following the trial, attorney Marc Brofsky, who represented Peppers, told reporters, “I usually say, ‘My client was found not guilty.’ But in this case I will say, ‘He was found innocent,’ given the state of the evidence, given how quickly the jury returned their verdict. They knew it was a joke.”

During his testimony Peppers told the courtroom that he told police “she was trying to do all this to mess up my career.”

But, the twist is who was the alleged man calling her phone while she was with Peppers?

TikTok Legend JuJu Smith-Schuster Allegedly Enters The Chat

Peppers and former Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster were teammates for one full season (2023) with the team cutting ties with Smith-Schuster in August. Apparently that was enough time for Smith-Schuster, who was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after leaving the Patriots, to get to know the accuser. In fact, prosecuting attorney Abigail Bird released a statement that allegedly insinuates that the social media legend is the other man.

“He didn’t want her to be his girlfriend. But he didn’t want her to sleep with [his] teammate. He didn’t want her to be his girlfriend, but he wanted her to know, while they were having sex, that it felt different, that she had been with another man.”

“The altercation began, both sides testified, after the woman’s phone rang and rang and rang while the pair was being intimate. It was Juju calling and there were heart emojis next to his name.”

Peppers Refused To Settle

Calling the accusations an attempt to mess up his career, Peppers decided to fight instead of giving in and settling. In addition to the criminal case, the accuser has filed a lawsuit seeking $9.5 million from Peppers. Brofsky claimed she was “looking for money” during his cross-examination in the criminal case.

The accuser disputed the characterization, saying she wasn’t doing it for money, but for an apology.

As for Peppers he said he “knew eventually the truth would come to light.”

“In a lot of situations, a lot of guys settle because they don’t want the media show, they don’t want their name being dragged through the mud like that,” he said. “But I’m the type of guy, I stand for what’s right.”

Peppers added: “I need to protect myself a little more. I encourage every man or woman who has something to lose, if you ever find yourself in a situation like I was in, you have to record it because that might be the only thing that saves you.”

Peppers did admit to possession of cocaine prior to the trial, and he’ll still need to deal with that, but now it’s back to football and the next two seasons under contract with the Patriots. He signed a three-year,$24 million extension with the Patriots last summer.