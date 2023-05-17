“Buddy Definitely Wasn’t Playing School” | Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB Cardale Jones Clowns QB Stetson Bennett For Not Graduating UGA Despite Six Years Of Eligibility 

The Georgia Bulldogs football program has been on top of the college football world the past two seasons after winning back-to-back college football national championships. Led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs became the first team in the CFP era (2014-present) to win consecutive championships, but while the 25-year-old Bennett was leading the team on the field, per reports, he wasn’t doing enough in the classroom to graduate after six years of eligibility.

While all those years weren’t spent in Athens, Bennett still spent the better part of 72 months on a college campus but somehow still hasn’t graduated. That caught the eye of some over the weekend, including former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones who led the Buckeyes to the very first CFP championship in place of injured starter and teammate J.T. Barrett.

Stetson Bennett, despite being in college since 2017, has not graduated from UGA. pic.twitter.com/bzb8jhat4r — PlaymakerU (@playmakerU) May 13, 2023

Jones Retweets Bennett With Hilarious Caption

For Bennett to not have graduated from UGA after that many years but be eligible raises some eyebrows for sure. How he could’ve had the required GPA to play the whole time is a bit odd, but, hey, it’s big-time collegiate athletics, so nothing is really all that surprising as pertains to this among many other things that happen at these major Power Five schools.

In the aftermath of Bennett being tweeted with the caption basically trying to understand how he hasn’t yet graduated, the aforementioned Jones retweeted it with his own caption, stating this ….

“Buddy definitely wasn’t playing school.”

Funny, yes, but also real that someone can play that long, run out of eligibility and not have completed his studies to obtain his college degree.

In fact, Bennett’s story is the complete opposite of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who graduated from both Alabama after his junior year, and then again from Oklahoma this past weekend with his Master’s Degree after turning pro following his senior season.

Congratulations to our QB Jalen Hurts on receiving his Masters Degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma today! 🎓 pic.twitter.com/9Z90EbwQWT — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 13, 2023

Does Cardale Jones Have Room To Talk?

To hear Jones clown Bennett about graduating is actually kind of contradictory to his statement made upon his arrival to Ohio State himself.

In 2012, Jones a true freshman in Columbus, tweeted this:

“Why should we have to go to class if we came here to play FOOTBALL, we ain’t come here to to play SCHOOL, classes are POINTLESS.”

Jones came back in 2015 with a couple tweets that were singing a different tune …

“Faith and family, NOTHING is more important than education.”

“It’s only a lesson if you learned from it.”

While, Jones did eventually get his degree from Ohio State in 2017, that’s still five years after he arrived in Columbus. So maybe he shouldn’t be the one clowning Bennett.