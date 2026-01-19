‘Threatened To Have Washington Served On TV’: Lawyer For Mavericks Star P.J. Washington Says Baby Mama Brittany Renner Is Playing Desperate and Dirty

Social media influencer Brittany Renner has continuously come up empty in her attempt to have ex-boyfriend and baby daddy P.J. Washington pay for more for child support. Renner who was most recently seen with and apparently married to rapper Kevin Gates for about 50 days has been doing everything in her power to get the courts to raise the amount of support she receives from Washington for the son they share together.

Renner even took jurisdiction in California in an effort to get more money, while her request at the moment is on hold, as Washington fights to keep the case in North Carolina where the child was conceived, she isn’t stopping. In a recent documents leaked to the media Washington even mentioned how Renner threatened to have him served during an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mavericks’ P.J. Washington reportedly says his baby mama, Brittany Renner, threatened to serve him during an NBA game if he didn’t comply with custody demands, while seeking to raise child support from $5,500 to $35,000 😳 pic.twitter.com/eWqVNDEz21 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 15, 2026

Renner’s Lawyer Threatens Washington

In an attempt to keep the case in North Carolina, Washington has asked the judge to deny Renner’s motion to move the case to California. The basketball star claims that the state “does not have personal jurisdiction” over him and that he has no ties to the state in any capacity.

The lawyer for the former Kentucky Wildcats star also mentioned this in court documents.

“She “threatened to [have Washington] personally served on national television during his National Basketball Association game if he does not succumb to [Renner’s lawyers]’ demands. [Renner’s] antics and fear tactics are familiar to this Court given how this matter began and are still inappropriate and should not be rewarded by this Court.”

In an alleged email from Renner’s lawyer to Washington’s lawyer in mid-November it was mentioned that Renner’s lawyer had plans to serve Washington during the Lakers vs Mavericks game on November 28th.

“There are currently 8 tickets in Section 102, immediately behind the visitor bench where Mr. Washington will be seated,” Renner’s lawyer said. “I plan on purchasing all eight tickets (which are going for the average price of $2,317 per ticket) to ensure that there are no problems with my process server being able to effectuate service.”

Renner’s claim was because Washington plays a few games per season in California he does indeed have ties to the state, which in her and her lawyer’s opinion is enough to have the case moved.



Renner Claims She’s Barely Making Ends Meet

“I am struggling to make ends meet and I cannot provide Paul III a life anywhere similar to that of his father,” Renner said, “To put in perspective how ridiculous current orders are, current child support payments … will comprise 0.30% of [Washington’s] monthly income. This is less than half a percent … of what [Washington] earns.” That’s Renner’s claim after moving from North Carolina to California where the former couple agreed on $5,500 per month being enough to meet the child’s needs. She now wants $35K per month.

PJ Says Not So Fast

“ I did not engage in sexual intercourse in California that might have caused Brittany’s pregnancy with Paul III,” he alleged. “Paul III was conceived in North Carolina. During the entire period of my relationship with Brittany, we visited California together only once, for a couple of days.”

Brittany Renner Is Committed To Messy Gold Digger Lifestyle

Sounds like a money grab gone wrong for Renner who moved to California on her own and now wants Washington to help foot the bill for a lifestyle she can’t afford. She’s also jealous that he got married and is living happily with his wife and other children.