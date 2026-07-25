‘That Is An Issue’: Caitlin Clark’s All-Star Weekend Takes Hit As Former Indiana Fever Player Brianna Turner Alleges Team Covered Up Sexual Harassment Incident

As the WNBA kicked off its All-Star Weekend in Chicago a former Indiana Fever player is making some serious allegations about the franchise. Former Fever player Brianna Turner, who now plays for the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces is, alleging that during her time with the team last season the organization “encouraged” her and her teammates to keep quiet after a male staffer was fired for sexual harassment last season.

Turner made these allegations in a serious of lengthy tweets to her X account. She did so while also giving her opinion on the debate surrounding trans athletes participating in women’s sports, something Fever player Sophie Cunningham helped rekindle in the last couple days.

Brianna Turner said on social media that her former team, the Indiana Fever, fired a male employee last season for sexual harassment. Turner, who was with Indiana last season but now plays for the Las Vegas Aces, also said Fever players were encouraged not to discuss the firing.… pic.twitter.com/xkAwQS76JQ — ESPN (@espn) July 24, 2026

Turner Said A Mouthful

Speaking on her X page, the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star didn’t mince her words when calling out the Fever.

“An issue that has caused problems though? Last year on my WNBA team a male staff member was fired for sexual harassment, but we were encouraged to keep quiet about it,” Turner wrote on the social media platform. “That is an issue. Sexism, misogyny, homophobia, and racism are all issues.”

Indiana Fever Say ‘Protecting’ Players Is ‘Top Priority’ After Brianna Turner Alleges Team Fired Male Employee for Sexual Harassment https://t.co/UxBkNj0IXt — People (@people) July 24, 2026

Fever Swiftly Defends Its Approach To The Matter

In a statement released by the Fever the team defended its actions, protocol and practices as it pertains to such matters.

“Our policy is to take concerns seriously, investigate thoroughly, and act promptly when appropriate to protect the people in our organization and ensure everyone is treated with professionalism and respect. Fostering trust and safety in that process means we do not comment on personnel matters involving former employees.”

While Turner may not have elaborated on the details of the allegations, the matter was a comment that was described as “vulgar” and “disrespectful.” The staffer who made the comment was fired that same day. According to reports Fever players weren’t left in the dark, in fact they were notified immediately, and not told they couldn’t speak on the matter.

Fans Chime In

Turner’s comments quickly got social media in an uproar as fans couldn’t wait to give their varying opinions on the situation.

“Fired him fast, then silenced players? That’s not protection that’s damage control,” one fan said.

“Interesting that no one in the org faced any public accountability for that,“ another fan said.

“So you kept that quiet when you could have said something during that long ass off season with no CBA. Weird,” a person replied.

“Losing the safety and trust of your own workplace is a brutal betrayal, someone else quipped.

“They encouraged players to not discuss any of it. Not the firing,” someone mentioned.

Fever Represented At All-Star Weekend

The team’s “Big 3” which consists of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell not only made the game, but all three will be starting.

The team entered All-Star break 17-10 and the top seed in the Eastern Conference and No. 5 seed overall.