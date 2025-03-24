Fans Insensitively Turn Tragic Loss Of Brett Gardner’s 14-Year-Old Son Into Political Battle About COVID Vaccines 

Tragic news from the baseball world as former New York Yankees World Series champion Brett Gardner’s teenage son tragically passed away after falling ill on vacation, the family said Sunday.

Gardner, 41, and his wife, Jessica Gardner, shared the teen’s death via the Yankees’ social media pages, saying that Miller Gardner, 14 and several other relatives got sick during the trip, (to an unspecified location).

Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees poses with his family in New York on Aug. 8, 2013. (Paige Calamari / MLB via Getty Images

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” they wrote in their statement.

The Gardner family, who also has an older son named Hunter, chose not to disclose any other details pertaining to the trip or what kind of illness Miller suffered from, requesting privacy “as we mourn and search for healing.”

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” they wrote. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

Brett Gardner Played 14 Seasons For The New York Yankees

Brett Gardner spent all 14 of his MLB seasons with the legendary Yankees franchise. The speedy, scrappy and intense Gardner was known as one of the heart and souls of the 2009 squad that won it all.

In the team’s own statement, the Yankees described Miller Gardner as having “a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.”

Statement from the New York Yankees: pic.twitter.com/2f1F9CQ9F8 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss,” the Yankees said on social media. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

What should have been a proper mourning and sending of condolences from sensitive fans across the sports world became a political battle under the New York Yankees post remembering the life of a young boy gone too soon, regardless of the cause.

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

Fans Turn Miller Gardner Post About 14-Year-Old’s Sudden Death Into Political Battle About COVID Vaccines

“Praying this wasn’t a result of the covid vaccine,” said one skeptical fan injecting an element into a conversation that should have been limited to the family’s request to respect their privacy at this time

“How many young souls have been lost too soon because of vaccine mandates? We need some accountability,” said another fan

“Covid vaccine,” wrote another.

Right and Left Wingers Exchange Barbs Concerning Miller Gardner’s Death

“This thread is so sad because your cult members turn everything into your maga platform. Just stop. It’s exhausting,” offered one netizen, disgusted that Miller’s death was being used politically on X.

“There’s literally so many viruses, bacteria, protozoa, and environmental poisons that can cause death particularly when traveling and the comments are in here blaming a vaccine that the child may or may not have received 4 years ago. Grow up. Sincere condolences to the Gardners,” said another fan.

“The comments on this thread sadly show how pathetic and sick some people are — speculating and spreading fear — instead of demonstrating grace and extending condolences to Brett’s family at this difficult time,” one Yankees fan said on X.

Condolences to the Gardner Family and hopefully people will be gracious and understanding in this time if the family doesn’t want to immediately share details of this life-changing tragedy and loss of a child.