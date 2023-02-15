Boston Scott Pulled A Stefon Diggs After Super Bowl Loss | Cam Newton Leads List of Players That Took Playoff Losses Hard

Eagles running back Boston Scott stood on the field and watched the Chiefs celebrate their second Super Bowl in five years. Fans compared it to Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs after the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs in 2021, when he stayed afterward to watch their celebration.

Diggs used at as motivation but still hasn’t been able to get over that hump and make a Super Bowl appearance. In fact, that conference championship loss was the closest he has been since that moment. The Bills have been eliminated in the second round of the playoffs the past two seasons.

Scott could use it as motivation, but it could be on another NFL roster next season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Eagles may look to replace him through the draft. The Eagles are tied for the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl next season.

Players That Took Playoff Losses Hard

Football is an emotional sport, and players put their all into each season. Heartbreaking losses are felt the most but sometimes players let their emotions get the best of them. We already mentioned Diggs and Scott, but let’s take a look at the other players that took playoff losses hard.

1. Cam Newton

Newton had a magical 2015 NFL season. He won NFL MVP, led the Panthers to a 15-1 record, and led them to the Super Bowl. Their season ended bitterly with their 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. Newton followed the loss by giving short answers to reporters in his postgame press conference and left early. He was heavily criticized by the media that often said and wrote things such as he needed to grow up.

2. 2022 Bengals

Bengals linebacker Germain Pratt called out his young teammate Joseph Ossai after he committed a late-game penalty on Patrick Mahomes that helped the Chiefs seal the win in the AFC Championship Game last month.

“This is my (expletive deleted) last year,” said Pratt, who is likely headed to free agency as his initial four-year rookie contract expires after this season. “What the (expletive deleted)? Why the (expletive deleted) did you touch the quarterback?” said Pratt.

Germain Pratt is not taking the loss well 😳 pic.twitter.com/EchYYYUC5N — Action 247 (@TNAction247) January 30, 2023

He later apologized for the comments, but his emotions got the best of him.

3. T.O. Cowboys Rant

Terrell Owens has been at the center of controversy since he set foot into the NFL. He made headlines once again in 2008 after the Cowboys had another early round exit in the playoffs. He defended the poor play of quarterback Tony Romo in the 13-3 loss to the Giants. Owens emotionally said the famous line “that’s my quarterback” over and over again to the media.

On this day in 2008: A week after Tony Romo went on a weekend getaway to Mexico, the 13-3 #Cowboys lose to the #Giants in the Divisional Round. After the game, Terrell Owens defended his QB and delivered his now famous "that's my quarterback" line. pic.twitter.com/ISlNSunjwJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2020

Scott’s Future With Eagles

Scott signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason following his best season in 2021. He rushed for 373 yards and a career-best seven touchdowns last season. The electric versatile third-down back didn’t have that same production this season with his career-low 217 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season.

He scored a touchdown in each of the two playoff games before the Super Bowl, but his production took another dip in the big game. He also had his least amount of carries and receptions this season.

The Eagles have two first-round picks that they could possibly use on a running back. Bijan Robinson out of Texas is projected to be gone by the time the Eagles pick at the 10 spot, but Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs will be available for their picks at 10 and 30.

Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr., UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh, and Texas A&M’s Devon Achane will all be available in later rounds as well. Eagles will have to make a decision quickly because they do not have a draft pick again until the seventh round after their third-round pick.