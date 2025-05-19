“Keep Your Pie-Hole Shut” | Boomer Esiason Wants Entitled QB Caleb Williams To Thrive, Even Though “Chicago Is The Place Quarterbacks Go To Die”

The Chicago Bears are hoping to turn the page on their 2024 season. At one point the Bears were 4-2 and seconds from beating the Washington Commanders until a Jayden Daniels Hail Mary sent them into a tailspin, as they’d go onto lose ten straight until a season-ending win over the archrival Green Bay Packers.

Caleb Williams Never Wanted To Go To Chicago

Led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the belief in and around the Windy City is this team is ready to turn the corner. That’s if Williams can figure out how to not make it about himself as he so often has in the past. In a recent ESPN report which spotlights an upcoming book by Seth Wickersham, Williams and his father reportedly discussed the extreme measures of how they could try to avoid the Bears, amongst other interest prior to last year’s draft.

Boomer went off on Caleb Williams amid reports that he wanted to avoid the Bears to the point where he and his family looked to sidestep the CBA 😳 pic.twitter.com/Tk6N1zQXSa — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 16, 2025

Boomer Slams Caleb Williams Who Wanted To Go To Minnesota

That report has drawn the ire of some, including former NFL quarterback and 1988 league MVP Boomer Esiason who recently laid into Williams and called him extremely entitled. Williams’ father Carl is at the fore of Williams’ actions, and he told Seth Wickersham the author of the book “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” “Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die.”

Per reports, he and his son wanted Caleb to go play for Minnesota Vikings and quarterback whisperer Kevin O’Connell. Speaking on his daily WFAN morning radio show, Esiason didn’t mince his words when discussing Williams.

“The level of entitlement is breathtaking,” Esiason said. “It’s no wonder why he failed initially, and it’s no wonder why the coach got fired. So now they go out and get an offensive coach in Ben Johnson.” “So you know what? Now it’s on his a–. It’s going to be on his a– to live up to these so-called lofty expectations that he has for himself and that his father has for his son. I understand that there could be a discussion, ‘Hey, this is where quarterbacks go to die.’ Well, go fix it. Be the reason that the team is going to turn it around, and you be the player that you think you are,” Esiason continued.

“Keep your pie-hole shut, and go out and play football and earn your keep and earn your respect,” he added.

“Caleb Williams didn’t want to be a Bear”



No, he just didn’t want to play for Matt Eberflus or Shane Waldron. pic.twitter.com/OxB3yusbjD — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) May 16, 2025

Williams Happy About Ben Johnson

While the Bears have yet to comment on the book and anything pertaining to it, Williams has made it known that he definitely approves of new head coach Ben Johnson, the offensive savant who comes over from the high-powered NFC North rival Detroit Lions.

At the time of Johnson’s hire, Williams said that he was “extremely excited” and couldn’t wait to get to work.

“Then once I got off the phone, I was driving on the highway, and I don’t know if it was safe or not, but I gave a loud yell and scream of just excitement,” Williams said. “It brings a bunch of clarity to the offseason. It brings a bunch of different things to the offseason. I’m really excited about the Bears and being able to make this happen. And keep Ben Johnson as our coach for a long time.”

Williams Had A Solid Rookie Year

Despite team struggles which saw them finish 5-12, Williams was pretty good, all things considered. The dynamic dual-threat passed for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions, which are pretty good numbers for a team won only five games and lost ten consecutive games at one point.

Under the direction of Johnson, Williams can hope to become the first 4000-yard single season passer in Bears franchise history. They’re the only franchise without one currently.

