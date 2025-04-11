“A Mother’s Intuition”: Mother of Slain Rapper and Victim of Big U’s Organized Crime Wave Says Label CEO Failed Her

The walls are closing in on Los Angeles gang leader Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr., who’s pled not guilty to a trailer load of charges in a federal RICO complaint that includes allegations of murder, human trafficking and extortion.

Henley, who built quite a following on social media doing interviews, specifically on Adam 22’s famous podcast, has denied these allegations, but it seems his reign of terror and treachery has affected too many people for him to escape the clutches of the law any longer.

According to TMZ, the mother of the man Big U supposedly killed (or arranged to be killed) is speaking out and claiming he is guilty as charged and the feds have him pegged.

The publication recently caught up with the family of Rayshawn Williams, the alleged victim, his mother, Shadonna Brown, and her daughter, outside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles.

According to the federal indictment, prosecutors painted a vivid description of how Big U allegedly killed Williams after a dispute in Las Vegas, then drug his body into the desert.

Big U was in court on Wednesday in L.A. and the Rollin 60s crip leader isn’t coping any pleas as of now.

Brown alleges that “a mother’s intuition” led her to the conclusion that Big U was responsible for her son’s death. All of the dots connect and federal prosecutors and agents have since discovered a lengthy history between the two.

It’s like something out of the movies, or a reality show like “Empire,” starring Terence Howard, Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett.

Williams was signed to Big U’s record label Uneek Music as an artist but miscalculated his business and reportedly made a diss song directed towards his jefe and was killed in retaliation.

Big U is the Father of Los Angeles Chargers Star Daiyan Henley, who reportedly played football with the deceased Williams at Crenshaw High School.

Brown has started a GoFundMe account to help fund her relocation fees to avoid what she reports as growing threats in the neighborhood. Brown is also not backing down to intimidation or the long arm of the Rollin 60s Crips gang leader. She sent a direct message to Big U that she’s angry for entrusting her son to his care. Brown alleges that her suspicions were confirmed when Big U, who promised to take care of her son, failed to contact her following the incident.

Brown’s comments support rapper SKG’s allegations that she had violent confrontations with Big U in the past, which also involved Nipsey Hussle.

Henley has been in police custody since March 19, and prior to turning himself in he took to to social media to post multiple videos, including one he posted on an account representing the Crenshaw Cougars youth football team he donates to.

“I’m looking at all these charges in the news. I’m heading back to L.A. This how they get you,” he says in the video. “They get one or two people to say something. Ain’t going to be no real evidence. Ain’t going to be no real nothing. … Now they’re saying all that stuff to assassinate my character.”

Prosecutors claim in the indictment that this was an attempt by Henley “to poison the jury pool” and “to intimidate and dissuade anyone from cooperating with law enforcement.”

The Department of Justice is claiming Henley is one of the most feared figures on the Los Angeles scene and has posed as an anti-gang activist who received millions in charitable donations from the city’s mayor’s office as well as thousands from a former NBA MVP and NBA All-Star while also extorting money from all walks of life. The indictment states that in 2022 Big U even set up an illegal $3 million payment to a co-conspirator from an NBA All-Star on behalf of a Big U Enterprise associate.

A 2022 a witness told the FBI that celebrities, athletes and others had to check in or get approval from Big U in order to handle any business in Tinseltown.

There were “instances where NBA players or other celebrities would need to work with and get approval in advance from HENLEY to ensure their safety at events in Los Angeles such as parties, gambling games, or advertising shoots,” the recently unsealed federal documents say.

“(The witness) said that these celebrities would have to seek and/or pay HENLEY for protection and approval or face retaliation from the Big U Enterprise,” the filing continues.

”As part of the Big U Enterprise’s purported ‘control’ of Los Angeles, individuals including professional athletes, musicians, and others, intending to conduct certain types of business in Los Angeles, including both legitimate business and illicit criminal conduct, were required to ‘check in’ with defendant HENLEY prior to traveling to Los Angeles or engaging in certain activities in order to obtain ‘protection’ from the Big U Enterprise while in Los Angeles,” the filing added.

More information regarding Big U’s alleged terror spree throughout Los Angeles is surfacing daily and it seems he’s lived his life directly against the expression, “don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

When it comes to Big U, probably best to believe it. Suge Knight ain’t got nothing on him.