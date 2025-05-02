‘I Want My Rent Paid Like I Was Told’: Texts Emerge Online Alleging Antonio Brown Trafficked Escorts To Dubai In Scam

With P.Diddy’s trafficking trial certainly opening eyes to what some men used to consider business as usual when it comes to flying women in and out of the country and state for the purposes of hooking up, leave it to former NFL star-turned-streamer Antonio Brown to totally ignore the tea leaves.

According to a report from @FearedBuck on X, Antonio Brown allegedly promised two escorts he’d cover their rent and fly them to Dubai for a shopping spree in exchange for relations, but instead scammed them and now reports one is contemplating accusing him of trafficking.



Antonio Brown allegedly promised two escorts he’d cover their rent and fly them to Dubai for a shopping spree in exchange for s*x but scammed them instead, and now one is accusing him of trafficking 👀

— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 1, 2025

In a series of text messages allegedly between one of the alleged victims and another unidentified person, they discuss Antonio Brown deceiving her by coming up short on his offer.

“He told me coming out here he was gonna bring me shopping and pay my rent and he did neither. Now it’s the first and I’m stuck out here with no room and no clothes and no money.

Then she followed with, “I’m f*cking pissed.”

The unidentified person replied: “Ooooo. Those guys got money spend on ya’ll that are there at least.They got bread.”

Did Antonio Brown Fly Out Escorts To Dubai & Break His Contract?

Brown’s scorned and alleged victim replies with threats and suggests a possible scheme to get revenge.

“He better get me my flight home before I go online talking bout ab sex traffickedme and my friend to dubai and left us here. I ain’t playing with yall no more this some bullshit.

In her final messages she continued to rant, texting. “ nah i want a room and i want my rent paid like I was told…he didn’t give me sh*t… now he blocked me. I’m go online and talk crazy in about 10 minutes.”



Alleged texts sent between disgruntled escort, threatening to accuse former NFL star Antonio Brown of s*x trafficking if she doesn’t get what he promised. (Instagram @fearedbuck)

The video accompanying the post and text messages shows the former Pittsburgh Steelers WR twerking on two women in a restaurant, wearing goggles and a hoodie.

Social Media Reacts To Accusations That Antonio Brown Trafficked Escorts

“This type of scam should be like 50 years in prison for him,” said one fan on X, clearly siding with the alleged victims.

“Yeah this is r*pe. ‘Lying for consent’,” said another netizen on X.

Most of the fans didn’t believe the situation would go anywhere. With the proliferation of working women accusing men of various indiscretions, the latest being Shannon Sharpe’s twisted sexual relationship that led to a civil suit and his dismissal from ESPN, it’s getting easy to spot a setup.



“LOL, this is the new-normal. Ten years ago, it would have been a prosecution though,” said one X fan.

“That’s how all these stories go,” said another netizen. “Female thinks she’s going to get spoiled and get lavish lifestyle, doesn’t get it, isn’t happy she got f*kd for free, makes false claims. That’s the cycle.”

Antonio Brown Hanging Out With Gen Z Streamers at Age 36

Brown has been getting the attention of a new audience and the scorn of his old fans as he becomes more popular in the streaming world. Brown has been hanging out with popular streamers in his never-ending chase of the bag in his post-football life, which he has admitted has presented financial and mental challenges.



AB has been seen hanging out with college girls who are “barely legal.” His relationship with super streamers Sneako and N3on keep him in the company of a Gen Z demographic.



N3on trying his hardest not to get caught cheating while with Antonio Brown

Along the way it seems that he’s been exploiting people left and right with no intention of fulfilling his side of the deal.

“Reminds me of when AB offered a verse on my song “Cracker of the Day” and then when I made him a promo song for his “Cracker of the YEar” awards, he blocked me. My talent hurt his fragile ego,” said a rapper named Dru G who alleges to have been swindled by AB.

We’ll see where this story goes, if anywhere at all, but if you’ve been paying attention, AB is unpredictable and very willing to play a ruthless game with gold-digging models.