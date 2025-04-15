‘Why There Aren’t Any Ex NBA Players Covering WNBA?’: Former NBA Star Who Blew $110M Blasts Lack Of Male Voices In Women’s Hoops

Former NBA star Antoine Walker got social media stirring last this week when he questioned why ex WNBA players are getting media jobs as analysts for men’s college basketball and NBA, but you never see ex-NBA players covering WNBA events or analyzing the league.

Can somebody explain why there aren’t any ex nba players covering WNBA ? but there are ex women basketball players covering the NBA ? — Antoine Walker (@WalkerAntoine8) April 13, 2025

“Can somebody explain why there aren’t any ex nba players covering WNBA? but there are ex women basketball players covering the NBA?” asked Walker, who was an offensive force during his NBA career.

It was a question that Walker had to know would incite the social media wolves. The WNBA Draft was on Monday night and there wasn’t a man in sight on the coverage, as Paige Bueckers went to the Dallas Wings with the No 1 overall pick.

NBA Fans on Social Media Answer Antoine Walker’s Question

“I can probably make a dozen guesses but not without being called a sexist or accused of mansplaining,” quipped one fan on X.

“I quit watching all sports in studio analysis for that reason. The reasons behind the hypocrisy makes absolutely no sense, it’s all DEI,” blamed another.

“Because talking about the WNBA, when you played in the NBA, is a step backwards,” said a fan, suggesting ex-NBA players would be embarrassed to cover women’s sport.

The consensus opinion flooding the comment section seemed to be that the WNBA couldn’t afford ex-NBA players as on-air talent and most male basketball fans are uninterested int he NBA enough to care.

“Talking about the NBA, when you played in the WNBA, is a step up.” explains one netizen.

“They’re horrible too,” said one critical NBA fan. “Doris Burke is horrible to listen to for an entire game.”

The comments continued in the form of insults.

“The WNBA lost $40M last year—they can’t afford it.,” one fan offered as a solution to Antoine Walker’s question.

“Bc nobody cares about the woke WNBA. It’s a broke sport that has to be subsidized by the NBA. Nobody cares. People barely care about the NBA. Over saturation. Look at the ratings. Not good.,” said another netizen.

Walker seemed to get plenty of support under his post and the majority of the more than 2200 comments seem to be exuding every negative vibe towards the WNBA, a league that feels it is in its shining moment right now.

“Because women demand representation in male spaces. However, men rarely “demand” representation in female spaces,” said another X user, offering his answer to Walker’s initial tweet.

Why Did Antoine Walker Lose $110M Earned In His NBA Career

On the other hand, Walker’s claim to fame beyond basketball is that he infamously blew $108 million in career earnings. Fans on X wouldn’t let him get away without a reminder.

“No one cares, how in the world did you blow $108 million? Teach me the ways,” joked one X fan.

“What bothers you more, the fact that there are women covering the NBA or that there are people covering the NBA who never played in the league?” asked another.

Walker says he blew $110 million in career earnings trying to imitate Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs lifestyle

The three-time All-Star declared bankruptcy in 2010 and in 2013 before regaining control of his financial life.

“It’s a cultural thing, and I like to speak for myself. When I came out, Jay-Z, Puffy, all the rappers, what they did is what I wanted to do,” said Walker on the “I AM ATHLETE Podcast” in February 2022. “You see them with the big jewelry, the chains, nice cars, you see the videos. I am looking at all that and thinking when I get it, I am doing that. When I had a lot of money, I also had a lot of fetishes. I had a car fetish. I would have eight to 10 cars at one time. I had a watch fetish. When I came out, Jacob the jeweler was the man; everyone shopped with Jacob. I used to get all the new watches. I had 15 to 20 watches at one time, and I couldn’t wear them all,” he continued.

Walker blamed youth, hubris, bad investments and business deals as the causes of his financial ruin.

“I built my mom a house from the ground up. I spent $4.1 million on that crib, 15,000 square feet with the indoor pool; everything you can ever imagine was in the house. When you go through bankruptcy, you have a decision to make. At the time, I owned four homes. I asked my mom what she wanted to do, and that was the first time I broke down was when she said ‘let the house go.’ I couldn’t believe it, and that was the lowest point because that is something you never want to do. You never want to see your mom work again and see your mom go through anything of that nature, so that was probably the lowest point.”

Former NBA star Antoine Walker wants to know why ex-WNBA players cover NBA games but no ex NBA ballers cover women’s games. (Getty Images)

Antoine Walker Might Want A Job Covering WNBA Games

Walker was even banned from several casinos across the country for money owed. In 2011, he was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $770,050 in restitution to three Las Vegas casinos after pleading guilty to failing to repay gambling debts.

Just like women referees, coaches, analysts in men’s sports. — Jack Burton (@PorkChopx79) April 14, 2025

Walker now works for FS1 as a basketball analyst and consults for Edyoucore, which focuses on financial literacy for athletes.

Walker no longer has the wealth to live a lavish lifestyle, but he’s living comfortably.

“You are the CEO of your company,” Walker told CNBC in 2021. “You have to take responsibility of what you do, and you have to be on top of it. I may never again make $108 million but I can have a comfortable lifestyle. That’s been my mindset as I got back on my feet.”

Now he sits at home and rages against the WNBA. He definitely knows the game so, if commissioner Cathy Englebert is listening, she needs to hit up Toine. He’s campaigning for a gig covering WNBA games.