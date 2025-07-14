“I’m Not Angel Reese. I’m 99 Percent On My Layups” | Katt Williams Takes Subtle Jab At Chi Barbie’s Ability To Finish Around The Rim

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is on a historic run on and off the court. On it the rebounding savant who patented “Mebounds” after fans try to clown for getting her own misses is killing it. In fact on Saturday she punched her 40th career triple-double in just her second season, tying her with Connecticut Sun legend Tina Charles as the only two players to do so.

Off the court, Reese had her AR1 Diamond Dust signature shoe by Reebok revealed this week. She even played in them in Saturday’s win over the Minnesota Lynx. Reese also was named the cover athlete of the WNBA’s version of NBA 2K26, which is not too shabby for a young Black from Baltimore. But, even with her success, Reese is still the brunt of jokes about her shooting.

Reese Has Struggled To Make Layups

Despite shooting nearly 44 percent this season, which is up from 39 percent her rookie season, Reese still misses her fair share of layups or bunnies, as they’re often referred to. Comedian Katt Williams, who makes his living making folks laugh, took a subtle jab at Reese during a recent appearance on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast with Carmelo Anthony.

In an effort to describe his basketball skills, Williams who stands 5 feet 5 to Reese’s 6 feet 3, added this little tidbit to his response.

“In basketball, I am 5 feet 5. So, there is a whole realm of basketball I can’t experience. I don’t have any above-the-rim experience. On the other hand, I am not Angel Reese, I am 99 percent on my layups because I can’t afford to miss my layups. My layup is my dunk.”

Sounds Iike Reese caught a stray from a guy who’s known to say whatever he feels, and does not care what anyone thinks about it.

Fans Make Jokes And Reese Claps Back

As a rookie Reese shot a paltry 31 percent on layups, and while she knew she needed to be better this season as she has been, it opened up the door for fans to make fun of her. After months of jokes and memes, Reese had time in November and that’s when she clapped back on a user for his comments about her shooting struggles.

“Do you realize I got drafted seventh in my class while ‘missing layups’ as a ROOKIE shooting 39% on the year and was STILL an All-Star and that was the worst you’ll ever see me?” Reese wrote. “Or you just laid up with your dog at home hating Adam?”

That, along with Reese playing the best ball of her young career and all of the positive off the court things that are happening, makes it safe to say the Chi Barbie is winning on all fronts.

Much to the chagrin of her haters.