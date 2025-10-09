‘Way Hotter Than Caitlin Clark, And I’m A White Dude’: Fans Attempt To Shame Angel Reese’s Historic Victoria Secret Runway Announcement

While the WNBA Finals comes to an end amidst tense CBA negotiations and what some would call underhanded tactics by the league and player reps, Angel Reese continues to collect checks and grow her brand beyond her achievements on the hardwood.

The FIRST professional athlete hitting the runway! See you October 15th in NYC💋 @VictoriasSecret pic.twitter.com/xDZIRl0ijB — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 9, 2025

Expanding into a fashion and influential icon has lion been a goal for Reese, who exploded on the scene in college due to the attention her battles with WNBA star Caitlin Clark gained her. Reese’s brand was boosted by NIL opportunities and numerous corporate collaborations, as well as being named the new face of Shaq and Allen Iverson’s revamped Reebok line.

Angel Reese Becomes First Pro Athlete To Grace Victoria Secret Runway

When you see her on the court again, she’ll probably be on a team other than the Chicago Sky. For now, you can catch her in the Victoria Secret’s Fashion show next week (Oct. 15) as the first pro athlete to ever walk the iconic fashion brand’s runway.

While she’s making history, her latest conquest is right on brand. Reese has attended and made quite a statement at the Met Gala the past two years and she just launched her signature show with Reebok.

She also predicted in 2024 that she would walk the runway at Fashion Week someday.

MANIFESTING ALL GREAT THINGS! https://t.co/QnnTmWYUMr — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 9, 2025

Manifesting her dreams has become common for Reese. Her Victoria Secret connection is an example of how fast her brand has grown. Hooking up with such an internationally renowned company is nothing to sneeze at. It’s All-star stuff same as the 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds she averaged this season as he team stumbled to a 10-24 record.

Social Media Haters Still Going Hard To Dismiss Angel Reese’s Success On & Off Court

While Reese has her share of fans — more than 3.5M on X and Instagram combined — the haters still come out in full swing, whenever she announces another milestone in her burgeoning career.

“Complains about being sexualized but post thirst trap pictures every day. Ever seen her walk into games in heels, lookin like Banbi,” said one insulting netizen.

“You’d think a real professional would take offense to this. You kinda suck a basketball, but here strip down and degrade yourself instead,” one femalew commented under Reese’s celebratory post.

“Imagine if men were mediocre at their jobs and as a result we got asked to strip naked for money,” one netizen complained.

‘Way hotter than Caitlin Clark, and I’m a white dude,” said one Angel Reese fan.

Angel Reese’s Brand Continues To Blow As Her WNBA Future Remains Uncertain

Criticisms towards her roster and the Chicago Sky management led to a fractured relationship and assumptions that Reese will be out the door prior to when the 2026 season tips off.

Reese continues to blow up, and her success continues to rub some people the wrong way. Especially the outspoken and instigating critics of her style of play. We already know how the Caitlin Clark committee despises Reese and her success. That doesn’t stop Reese, who will be back on the court for season two of Unrivaled League and is setting herself up for success, regardless of how the current CBA negotiations pan out for 2026. She’s always going to eat: on the boards, in the boardroom and on the runway. A true triple threat.