‘Perfect Candidate For Someone Who Should See A Therapist’: Angel Reese Says Therapy Is A Scam Because They Can’t Understand Her Celebrity Lifestyle

Ange Reese always has the microphone in front of her face. If it’s not social media, it’s her own podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.” And the name of the show fits her latest comments to perfection. The WNBA star was the subject of controversy online after sharing critical comments about therapy, despite never attending a session. In fact, Reese suggests that famous people like herself can’t really be understood by simple therapists.

Reese’s comments came during a segment of her popular podcast, where she spoke with rapper Monaleo, who rose to fame after releasing her viral hit, “Putting Ya Dine,” about her perspective concerning mental health professionals. Reese insinuates that those who service celebrity clients aren’t always honest because they can’t understand their point of view.

loved this part Monaleo on therapy on Angel Reese podcast. https://t.co/bT3GaYoa6G pic.twitter.com/JRnGe7ZhTF — berry 🥺 (@SimplyBerry) November 9, 2025

During their conversation, the two women opened up about the pressures of fame, and that’s when Reese went on a rant about how traditional therapists wouldn’t be very beneficial to “celebrities” because of their different backgrounds.

“No one will understand what we go through [as celebrities],” Reese said. “You talking to a therapist and paying a therapist and telling them your problems, they’re gonna tell you what you want to hear. But they’re not really gonna ever understand, especially at the level we’re at.” WNBA star Angel Reese drew criticism from fans for suggesting that famous people like herself can’t really be understood by simple therapists. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Monaleo wasn’t feeling Reese’s dismissive and almost delusional attitude towards therapy and therapists. Mental health is a huge issue and the rapper urged Reese to try it herself before offering such an ill-informed take and sharing it with the millions of people who might be listening and actually need therapy.

“You would be surprised,” Monaleo said. “Number one, [therapists] have a way and a method [of] psycho-analyzing and making sense of a lot of things that don’t make sense to you in your mind.”

Monaleo suggested that Reese herself should try therapy to help her “connect the dots” in her life. Things are going fabulously for Reese who recently became the first athlete to walk the Victoria Secret runway, wings and all. She is very confident in herself, but for her to believe that being famous makes her need for mental stability any different than anyone else is a sign that she might need some therapy herself because she’s losing touch with reality.

Fans on social media agreed.

“Angels stance on therapy isn’t an uncommon one,” a fan posted on X. “There are a lot of people who have the same feeling. However, I’m glad Monaleo was there to correct her. Angel is the perfect candidate for someone who should see a therapist based on the last two/three years she’s had.”

Has The Fame Gone To Angel Reese’s Head?

Monaleo also reminded Reese, 23, that therapists don’t have to be rich or famous to be great at their jobs and offer genuine help to people across all sectors of society. Ultimately, the problems that money can’t fix are all the same for everybody.

“I try not to add that added layer because I don’t feel like they have to understand that to help me get from point A to point B,” Monaleo finished.

This isn’t the first controversial statement Reese has made, as her millions of followers and antagonists have something to say about her every move. Has the fame gone to the former LSU Tiger star’s head? Why would someone’s fame or fortune change the human challenges, feelings and experiences that we all share?

Sure, lifestyles of the rich and famous are different and in this social media age, it has to be challenging navigating the positive and negative. But Reese’s comments were seen as insensitive to people as social media came for the self-proclaimed “baddie” with many people angered and frustrated with the young star’s use of her platform.

“She ain’t never been to therapy but has the nerve to say that” one fan said on X. “I’m so glad she was corrected.” “Speaking negatively on therapy and you’ve never been odd,” another fan said. “Girl, my therapist actually never tells me what I want to hear,” another fan posted. “Therapy is so healing and helpful if you actually do the work,” a fourth added.

Reese has to be careful about what she says on her platform. According to statistical reports, in the United States, approximately 60 million adults received treatment or counseling for their mental health. Celebrity has nothing to do with survival.