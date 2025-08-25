‘Hi Gorgeous’: Angel Reese Positions Her Podcast To Snag Bombshell Interview With Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee Hunter Addressing Divorce Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter and his wife since May 24, 2025, Leanna Lenee Hunter, have found out the hard way that social media is a trip. No matter how many videos they post of actual real-life things going on such as weddings and purchases of homes and reaffirmations of their commitment to each other, tabloids want to fabricate stories about a divorce, which makes no sense, but feeds a sick desire by humans on social media to see certain people fall.

The relentless onslaught by everyone from Bow Wow to Luke to Shannon Sharpe and Ocho warning Travis to dump Leanna because she was “playing him” reached proportions you could describe as “weird.”

There are so many unhealthy and unworthy relationships that our favorite athletes are embroiled in, sucking the energy from their lives at times. Travis Hunter and his wife should be the last couple that we are concerned about.

Leanna Lenee Hunter Posts Offseason Beach Photos On Social Media

On Sunday, Leanna, who is also gearing up for her first game as an NFL wife, addressed her 235K followers on social media, sharing photos from the offseason, ahead of Travis’ rookie season debut with the Jags. She has been much less vocal on social media as the infatuation with her past and present almost drove her over the edge and had Hunter very frustrated as well. All of this drama was happening in the midst of him celebrating a nine-win season with Colorado and a Heisman Trophy with expectations of being a Top 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

RELATED: “I Just Don’t Be Wanting To Be Around Her Sometimes”: Travis Hunter Fans Go Crazy After Video Emerges Of Future NFL Star and Fiancée Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms

WNBA Star Angel Reese Compliments Leanna Lenee’s Beach Photos On Social Media: Unapologetically Angel Episode Coming?

LL Hunter is sitting stylishly on the beach, clearly happy, unbothered and enjoying the Florida sun. Her post caught the eye of WNBA star Angel Reese, who replied:

“Hi, gorgeous.”

Reese’s brand is well known, and she is one of the most popular players in the WNBA. This season Reese is averaging 14.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Chicago Sky. It looks like somewhere along the line the two have established a friendship. Or maybe Reese is extending her support and lining Leanna up for an appearance on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, so they can drop some bombshells right as Hunter’s season sets off.

Back in 2024, when the Hunters were the talk of social media’s ugly side, Reese came to Leanna’s defense, saying, “Leave that girl alone & let them be happy damn!”

Leanna Lenee Hunter Has Been Laying Low On Social Media

Mrs. Hunter has been very quiet and respectful of her husband’s journey since the drama at the end of the football game that sparked the whole media mess and criticisms of her past actions and actions during his Heisman celebration. The importance of his first NFL season is vital and can make or break his future as a viable two-way force. The Jaguars expect him to be a game-breaker on both sides of the ball.

However, with her place as Hunter’s wife solidified, Leanna doesn’t have to hold her tongue or fear a media uprising that could damage her relationship. At this point, she’s in it for the long haul. So, an appearance on Reese’s show to address the numerous vicious and fabricated rumors about a possible divorce is something that the podcast world has to address at some point. Looks like Angel is positioning herself for that moment.