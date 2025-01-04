‘My Mind Is On Billions’: For Top 25 Athlete Angel Reese, Popping Out, Breaking The Internet Then Shutting Down Her IG Is Part Of Master Plan

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had herself a pretty eventful 2024. Following a great rookie season that unfortunately ended in injury, Reese is now preparing to take part in the inaugural season of Unrivaled League in Miami. The WNBA All-Star has been spending her offseason wearing some rather revealing outfits that have garnered tons of attention.



Angel Reese shut down her IG after breaking the internet with a revealing gown on New Year’s Eve. (Photo: Getty Images/IG Angel Reese)

That was no different on New Year’s Eve, when Reese appeared on Instagram and Tik Tok in a leave nothing to the imagination animal-print dress which had most of the front cut out. Surprisingly, on Thursday Reese deleted her Instagram account, but the pics of her enjoying herself can still be viewed on her TikTok. Reese is the most followed WNBA player, and she had more followers than any player before ever entering the WNBA. She boasts 3.2 million TikTok followers as of Friday night’s still deleted IG account.

Angel Reese is going viral for the way she was dressed for New Year Eve 2025 👀



Fans Wanna Know What Happened

Seeing Reese take down her heavily-followed page was odd, and it quickly caught the attention of many with, one X user saying this:

“What y’all done did to my girl Angel Reese to make her deactivate her Instagram.”

The move also comes just about a week after Reese revealed her 2025 vision board. While she did that on TikTok, she had it appear on both accounts, before scrubbing the account and leaving Instagram for the time being.

In the video that can still be seen on TikTok, Reese was adamant about continuing to get to the bag.

“I’m not a billionaire yet but so were still working on that, but my mind is on billions so I’m still on that,” Reese said, adding that she was a millionaire in 2024.

“I was an All-Star, I did everything that people said I couldn’t do and I made it happen — shocked everyone,” Reese said.

Angel Reese Scared To Go To Gas Station & Tops Tatum

Reese’s popularity seems to be carrying the day for the former NCAA champion who led the LSU Tigers to the 2023 national championship. Recently she said that she was scared to go to the gas station by herself because of all the attention she has been getting.



Moreover, in Bleacher Report’s newly released top 25 athletes over the next 25 years, seven NBA/WNBA players cracked the list, with Reese coming in at 23rd and surprisingly ahead of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who was 24th despite having led the legendary NBA franchise to its first NBA championship since 2008.







The rankings drew the ire of fans who of course made their feelings felt via X.

User @_hoopsfan was blunt with this response.

“AR above Jayson Tatum is absolute madness.”

User @ossieu71 could only laugh:

“Lol! The JT disrespect is egregious! How can Angel Reese be above him??”

That ranking clearly shows that Reese is more popular than Tatum, and folks don’t expect that to change going forward.



