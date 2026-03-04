‘Angel Reese Said The Same Thing and Got Smoke’: Fans Are Outraged That Cameron Brink’s $7K Per Month Private Chef Costs More Than Her WNBA Salary

People made a huge deal when Angel Reese said that her WNBA salary of $74K couldn’t pay for her luxury apartment and wouldn’t provide her with the means to support her current lifestyle. Reese is a brand name, who has collaborated with companies, walked the Victoria’s Secret Runway and blossomed into one of the faces of the WNBA.

After an impressive rookie season, in which a torn ACL and meniscus limited Brink to 15 games, she returned late last season and participated in 19 games. Her brief moments on the court didn’t stop the blonde bombshell from becoming one of the league’s most recognizable faces with the LA Sparks.

Cameron Brink Says Personal Chef Costs More Than Monthly WNBA Salary

Brink also has brand deals, modeling and other financial endeavors that keep her afloat. During a recent podcast, Brink revealed that she hired a private chef which ended up costing her $7,000 per month, which was more than her $6,500 per month WNBA salary.

“Absurd. For two people. For Benjamin and I. Not even for three meals,” Brink said.

Her co-host reasoned that personal chefs should be a luxury, but Brink didn’t agree. As a pro athlete she has to eat right, and her WNBA salary provides the bare minimum.

Brink says her chef was also shopping at luxury stores and had expensive tastes. Meanwhile, her lifestyle is much more restricted by finances.

“That was the problem,” Brink jokingly said, adding that personal chefs and extra amenities are a “treat for me though. My contract is 70K, we can’t be doing that. That’s more than my salary. I’m going to go to Costco; I’m going to In-N-Out.”

Brink’s Story Shines A Light On Current CBA Negotiations, Financial Plight Of WNBA Player

Brink may have laughed throughout her story, but it reflects the harsh realities of WNBA players – even the superstars. It also gives some insight into why the WNBPA is trying to get as much revenue, accommodations, free housing and anything else it can get before signing any collective bargaining agreement.

Some might say she doesn’t need a personal chef. Others would say she should be paid more for being a pro hooper. This is another example of the disconnect between the league and its players, and the expectations that the players have for an ever-evolving league.

Fans React To Cameron Brink Financial Reveal

The fans noticed it as well in the comments.

“can’t believe she’s sharing her poor decision-making on a podcast. Thousands of private chefs could cook the same food for half the price. If you want to eat bougie food, you have to pay the price,” said one unsympathetic fan. “Damn, that’s wild hiring a chef that costs more than your paycheck? Cameron’s base WNBA salary is around $76k annually, but let’s not forget her endorsements from New Balance and others likely push her total earnings way higher. Still, it spotlights the pay gap in women’s sports. Time for the league to cook up better contracts!” another fan quipped on X. “That’s actually wild. Paying $7,000 a month for a private chef while making $6,500 from your WNBA salary really highlights the financial gap in women’s basketball. Even as a star for the Los Angeles Sparks, the numbers don’t always match the public perception,” a third fan added. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images) Fans Call Out Double Standard With Angel Reese and Cameron Brink

Some fans pointed out the difference in public reaction towards Brink’s comments and when Reese made similar comments on a podcast last year.

“Remember when Reese said her wnba salary can’t pay her rent, Cam just said the salary can’t afford her chef. One got bullied, one didn’t’,” one netizen said while pointing out the double standard. “Angel Reese said the same thing and got heat,” another agreed.

Ultimately, fans gave Brink props for being on top of her personal nutrition. Very LeBroneque.

“At the same time, it shows how serious Cameron Brink is about investing in her body and performance. Nutrition at that level is part of the job , but it definitely sparks a bigger conversation about WNBA salaries vs. lifestyle expectations,” one fan commented.

Looks like Brink, despite her other deals, is one person who is eager to get back on the court and start paying off some overdue bills.