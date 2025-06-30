‘She Lacks Class’: Caitlin Clark Fans Are Having A Hard Time Dealing With Her Absence and Success Of Angel Reese’s Family  

The haters make it really easy for Angel Reese. While the media tries to keep milking the 23-year-old, second-year star as the villain to Caitlin Clark, as Reese has mentioned before, the hate just makes her more money, more famous and more marketable.

With Clark sidelined due to injury, Reese has been on a heater lately, producing effortless double-doubles with huge rebounding numbers.

Angel Reese’s Brother Signed By Los Angeles Lakers

In addition to her improved play, Reese is still on cloud nine as her family is celebrating several wins. Reese watched her brother Julian, a former Maryland Terrapins forward, get signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday following the two NBA Draft rounds.

The Terrapins celebrated the signing with a post on X, and Angel Reese jumped in the comments to congratulate her brother.

“OPPORTUNITY,” she wrote over Maryland’s post. “COME ON JU.”

Reese’s little brother goes by “Juju” and played four seasons at Maryland, where he scored 1,488 points and grabbed 1,015 rebounds. His versatility on both ends of the court make him just one of two players in Terrapins’ storied hoops history to have 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their career.

Julian Reese signed to the Lakers ✅

Angel Reese wins vs. the Sparks ✅



It's a great week for the Reese family in L.A. ☀️

Kevin Willard, Maryland’s head coach, lauded Julian Reese’s impact on the program back in February, prior to Reese leading the Terps to the Sweet Sixteen this past NCAA Tournament, averaging 13.3 points and nine rebounds per game as a senior and also earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors for the third straight season.

“I really believe one day Julian’s number will be hanging from the rafters,” he told 247Sports. “Because in an era where kids showed no loyalty, kids get up and go anytime they want, money this and that, this young man didn’t transfer.”

Julian Reese Joins Bronny James On Social Media Star-Studded Summer League Squad While Sister Angel Breaks Record

Hooking up with Bronny James and Dalton Knecht in Lakers Summer League with hopes of impressing Los Angeles coaches enough to make the roster, or at least land with their G-League team.

As for Reese, she still sticking it to the “she’s terrible at basketball” and “mebound” creators, going HAM for 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting, 16 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks in 38 minutes of action on Sunday. In the process, the former LSU star made history by becoming the first player to register 15 or more rebounds for four straight games.

After Sunday’s historic performance, Reese is now averaging 12.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 30.8 minutes per game. If those accolades aren’t enough, Reese also made franchise history.

“Angel Reese notched her 36th career double-double while entering the @chicagosky ‘s all-time top 10 for rebounds… in just her SECOND SEASON 😳🔥” the league posted on X.

Reese’s team has struggled this season. Prior to the start of the campaign anyone with knowledge of the WNBA knew that Reese’s team wasn’t talented or balanced enough to compete with the juggernaut squads of the league, boasting multiple All-Stars. The Sky improved to 5-11 after their win over the LA Sparks, but Reese has been a driving force behind their gritty play.

Ya’ll wanted buckets. Reese is giving you buckets. But like it or not, she’s also going to hog the glass and get her team the ball back like a basketball version of a ballhawking cornerback.

Social Media Is Still Split On Angel Reese: What’s That Really About?

Some people on social media accused Caitlin Clark fans of being motivated by the color of Angel Reese’s skin, refusing to give her credit where credit is due.

“Angel has a lot in common with Jazzy & Whoopi & Omar. They run their mouths too much & don’t know when to shut up,” said one fan, referencing the possible fine Reese could get for criticizing the referees lack of foul calls on Sunday.

"Lucky game" lol



"She already had a good rookie season and broke records but was treated like trash by many of you. Yall will keep moving the goal post and find different reasons to hate her when she's been playing well after a rough start with a new coach and a limited roster," said one fan exposing true intentions of anti-Reese fans. "Nah she just isn't that great at basketball, Caitlin Clark times better," responded one fan in a dismissive tone.

“She already had a good rookie season and broke records but was treated like trash by many of you. Yall will keep moving the goal post and find different reasons to hate her when she’s been playing well after a rough start with a new coach and a limited roster,” said one fan exposing true intentions of anti-Reese fans. “Nah she just isn’t that great at basketball, Caitlin Clark times better,” responded one fan in a dismissive tone.

The white angst kept coming.

“F*k you and the race card,” said one fan, accusing Reese fans of race baiting. “She’s jealous of C.C. because she can never be as good as her. Sure, she knows how to toss a ball into a hoop. But she lacks class…projecting his sh** on everybody else for clicks and virtue signaling,” added another fan. “How long did that brief endorphin rush of unearned moral superiority last this time?” one Angel Reese supporter asked. “It’s possible it’s just how she acts,” said another netizen in an attempt to steal Reese’s recent shine on the WNBA court.

Angel Reese Gives Herself A New Nickname: Will Caitlin Clark Be Healthy By Commissioner’s Cup Championship?

Despite the same old negative comments, Reese and her clan is elevating. She even blessed herself with a new nickname this week, leaving “Bayou Barbie” and “Chi-Barbie behind for a name for befitting of her recently-acquired playmaking duties in the absence of Courtney Vandersloot.

“life of AR Point-5” Reese wrote in a social media caption.

That’s sure to get the CC fans going crazy as they await Clark’s return. The Indiana Fever guard said she feels “good” after practice Sunday but confirmed she’s still “day-to-day from here on out” with a left groin injury. A left quad strain sidelined the two-time WNBA All-Star for five games earlier this season.

Indiana is 3-4 without Clark in the lineup and 8-8 on the season. Fans are holding out slight hope that they get to see WNBA’s golden goose on the court with the Fever set to play the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday. Clark said she’s “doing everything I can” to return to the court.