NFL’s Michael Corleone: Father of San Diego Chargers Star Daiyan Henley Federally Indicted On Killing, Extortion, Embezzlement And Fraud

Eugene Henley, better known as “Big U” and an alleged member of the Rollin’ 60s Crips gang of Los Angeles, has now been indicted on charges stemming from robbery, wire fraud, extortion, embezzlement and tax evasion. He’s also being indicted in connection with the killing of an aspiring rapper authorities did not name.

Henley has been in police custody since March 19, and prior to turning himself in he took to to social media to post multiple videos, including one he posted on an account representing the Crenshaw Cougars youth football team he donates to.

“I’m looking at all these charges in the news. I’m heading back to L.A. This how they get you,” he says in the video. “They get one or two people to say something. Ain’t going to be no real evidence. Ain’t going to be no real nothing. … Now they’re saying all that stuff to assassinate my character.”

Prosecutors claim in the indictment that this was an attempt by Henley “to poison the jury pool” and “to intimidate and dissuade anyone from cooperating with law enforcement.”

Big on U Required Check-Ins

The Department of Justice is claiming Henley is one of the most feared figures on the Los Angeles scene and has posed as an anti-gang activist who received millions in charitable donations from the city’s mayor’s office as well as thousands from a former NBA MVP and NBA All-Star while also extorting money from all walks of life. The indictment states that in 2022 Big U even set up an illegal $3 million payment to a co-conspirator from an NBA All-Star on behalf of a Big U Enterprise associate.

A 2022 a witness told the FBI that celebrities, athletes and others had to check in or get approval from Big U in order to handle any business in Tinseltown.

There were “instances where NBA players or other celebrities would need to work with and get approval in advance from HENLEY to ensure their safety at events in Los Angeles such as parties, gambling games, or advertising shoots,” the recently unsealed federal documents say.

“(The witness) said that these celebrities would have to seek and/or pay HENLEY for protection and approval or face retaliation from the Big U Enterprise,” the filing continues.

”As part of the Big U Enterprise’s purported ‘control’ of Los Angeles, individuals including professional athletes, musicians, and others, intending to conduct certain types of business in Los Angeles, including both legitimate business and illicit criminal conduct, were required to ‘check in’ with defendant HENLEY prior to traveling to Los Angeles or engaging in certain activities in order to obtain ‘protection’ from the Big U Enterprise while in Los Angeles,” the filing added.

Big U’s Son Is A Rising NFL Star

Aside from all of his alleged illegal dealings, Big U’s 25-year-old son Daiyan is one of the rising young players in the NFL. The speedy linebacker is a starter for the Los Angeles Chargers and just had a great second year in the league. Henley led the team in tackles with 84, and was identified by coaches and team officials as a key piece to their future.

The former Nevada and Washington State standout was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft and 85th overall.