“Remember Him Swerving Into Pole and Me Flying Up”: Aliquippa JHS Football Team Describes Horrors Of Bus Crash That Broke Collarbones, Leaves One Girl In Critical Condition

In a sad story making rounds in the sports world, a bus transporting nearly two dozen Pennsylvania middle school students crashed on Saturday, Aug. 23, injuring 21 of them and their driver. Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities, but reports say the students were part of the Aliquippa Junior High School football team and officials said the vehicle “came to rest on its side.” Officials say 28 people, including players, coaches and the driver were on the bus when it crashed in western Pennsylvania. The team was evacuated after the bus was put back upright. One student remains in critical condition.



According to an X post by WPIAL TeamBuilder, a fundraiser for a player named Noni, who was allegedly thrown from the bus during the accident, has been started by a man named Robert Gilbert.

The caption reads: “Please help Noni with a donation. She was ejected from the bus during the tragic accident with Aliquippa’s Jr. High football team. All donations will go directly to her mother, allowing her to take the time off and focus on Noni’s recovery.”

Please help Noni with a donation. She was ejected from the bus during the tragic accident with Aliquippa’s Jr. High football team . All donations will go directly to her mother, allowing her to take the time off and focus on Noni’s recovery. https://t.co/rMByfSplJ1 — WPIAL TeamBuilder (@WPIAL_TeamBuild) August 25, 2025

The GoFundMe reads: My name is Robert Gilbert, and I’m asking for your support for my sister, Queen Gilbert. This past weekend, her daughter was in the tragic bus accident that had the Aliquippa Junior High Football team on it. She suffered serious life altering injuries and now has to undergo many surgeries. This has been an incredibly difficult time for our family. My sister’s priority right now is being by her daughter’s side. The money raised will go directly to Queen, allowing her to take time off work and focus completely on her daughter’s recovery. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference and be deeply appreciated. Thank you for your support and generosity during this difficult time.

Economy Borough Chief of Police Michael O’Brien said the students were heading to Pine-Richland for a game. Furthermore, Chief O’Brien said that the incident appeared to have occurred along a “bad bend” of the road.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation at this time,” O’Brien said in a statement.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, at around 9:55 a.m. local time, a bus transporting Aliquippa Junior High School students crashed on Shaffer Road in Economy Borough, according to O’Brien, who also confirmed the information to the press. The statement read that the bus “came to rest on its side, entangled with live utility wires, and was suspended as students evacuated [d] the bus.” Shortly after 11 a.m., the football team confirmed on Facebook that the passengers had since “left the scene” of the crash.

The severity of the students’ injuries is not immediately clear, but it’s reported that one child needed an emergency surgery and is reportedly in critical condition at UPMC. Everyone else has been released.

“Each player is being evaluated,” the team released in a statement. “Please take a moment to send a thought or prayer for each player or coach that was traveling this morning.”

Seventh Grader Brandon Rue Describes Crash Where He Broke His Collarbone

Watch the video below to learn about the efforts local leaders are doing to show their support for those impacted. pic.twitter.com/xUox5vO2Hr — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) August 24, 2025

Seventh grader Brandon Rue broke his collarbone during the crash and described his traumatizing ordeal to reporters in a video by WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh.

“I remember him (driver) swerving into the pole and me flying up. I think I hit something off of the ceiling. It’s a scary moment but I’m just glad that everyone survived. I’m just thankful I’m still alive” Rue said.

19 Students Released From Hospital With Varying Injuries Treated

The school district has expressed joy that no fatalities occurred, and no other vehicles were involved. In a statement from the school’s Superintendent, Dr. Phillip Woods, all students were evaluated and received treatment at UPMC Children’s Hospital. One bus driver and 19 students were released from the hospital as of Saturday night.

“We would like to sincerely thank the first responders and the medical staff at UPMC Children’s Hospital for their quick, thorough, and compassionate care for our students,” Woods said in the statement. “We ask the community to keep our students and their families in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

The Aliquippa Jr. The High School football team also issued a post on social media Sunday, saying that they are grateful for the community support.

“The amount of support we have received is great,” the post said. “We are proud to know the team has the support of not only Aliquippa, but our surrounding communities near and far.”

"PRAY FOR OUR BABIES:" Multiple people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a bus carrying Aliquippa Jr. High School football players crashed in Beaver County.



Stay-up-to date on air and online at https://t.co/QjWhZzB1r7 pic.twitter.com/offLKT0yjX — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) August 23, 2025

Is Bus Driver To Blame For Crash?

Just what made the bus driver swerve into the pole will be investigated in the near future and maybe we will get more answers about this terrible crash that struck a middle school football team on the way to a game at 10am in the morning. Releasing your children to the responsibility of another adult is a huge challenge for parents to begin with. Hopefully, when this is thoroughly investigated it won’t be a case of misconduct by the driver, but an honest mistake. But with no other vehicles involved, negligence isn’t going to be a tough sell for any families that seek legal recourse after being severely affected by the crash. Also, why was coach Larry Walker Jr. riding three minutes ahead of the bus as reported by WTAE, and not on the bus with his players? This is just the beginning.