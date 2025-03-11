“Alabama Barker& Deiondra Sanders Don’t Know How To Move Having Rich Fathers:” Diss Rap Is a White Girl’s World and UCLA Football’s Scooter Jackson Is Just Chilling

Times are truly changing, and cultures are clashing and co-existing all at once. While it seems that the baby boomer generation is trying to hold on to ways of the past through radical governing in hopes of recovering a time that is long past, the newer generation is crossing cultural boundaries, finding common ground through music, celebrity and Tik Tok.

In the greatest battle between ghetto-acting white girls to ever grace the social media landscape, Alabama Barker has apparently found her chocolate boy wonder (shoutouts to Pete Rock) amid her beef with Bhad Bhabie.

In the midst of a rap war with Bhad Bhabie, Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s daughter, Alabama Barker, just revealed her relationship with UCLA football player Scooter Jackson. (Screenshot/Twitter/Getty)

What Does UCLA Cornerback Scooter Jackson Have To Do With Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie Beef?

In Bhabie’s new diss track, entitled ‘Ms. Whitman,’ Bhabie accused Barker of getting an abortion, overall promiscuous behavior and being a “tramp,” as well as getting kicked out of the Kardashian house and undergoing hospitalization for nicotine withdrawal.

OOP! 👀| Bhad Bhabie swings back at Alabama Barker hard with her diss track ‘Miss Whitman.’



“How this btch got a thousand bodies, ain't old enough to drink?”



“Almost overdosed on a vape, nobody care about you” pic.twitter.com/AY45kQvjBR — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) February 25, 2025

The conflict is typical social media drama and began in December 2024 when Bhabie publicly accused Barker of meddling in her relationship with Le Vaughn, the father of her child. On her Instagram Stories, Bhabie reportedly claimed Barker “took my man.”

Barker responded, also via her Instagram Stories, noting she didn’t know Vaughn and Bhabie were in a relationship.

It’s messy and all out there for the world to see, but it hasn’t stopped Barker’s hustle. She had bars for BB, touting her lavish upbringing and musical pedigree as the daughter of a music legend who’s the drummer for Blink 182.

Alabama Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker, drops a dissed track aimed at Bhad Bhabiepic.twitter.com/VyCEj4nkoP — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 8, 2025

Alabama Barker Pops Out With New BF UCLA Cornerback Scooter Jackson

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s daughter just revealed her relationship with UCLA football player Scooter Jackson. The 19-year-old rapper and influencer wasted no time going public with the romance over the weekend … showing her sitting in the California native’s lap and provocatively dancing to rap music with him in front of the camera.

Not sure how long Barker and Scooter have been an item, but the cornerback recently transferred to the Bruins after a few seasons at Utah Tech, where he played sparingly, amassing 39 tackles and a pick, so everyone assumes the connection started recently.

Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie Exchange Diss Rap Bars

The diss-track war between BB and AB has definitely heated up the rap scene for a particular demographic, but the drama surrounding the two polarizing drama queens is entertainment for all. Bhad Babie reportedly had to make a quick escape from Los Angeles due to some safety concerns, but she’s never going to be silenced for long.

Meanwhile, Scooter appears to be just chilling, enjoying the moment and getting his NIL valuation up.

In the meantime, social media is struggling with all of this, while thoroughly entertained in a cringy way.

Alabama Barker & Deiondra Sanders don’t know how to move having rich fathers…. I get you gon have drama either way it goes but cmon now girls 🙃 Your daddies are THE TRAVIS BARKER & DEION SANDERS pic.twitter.com/lYwdohhsJU — Schefter’s Source 🏈🏁🙏🏽💜 (@ILikeItMyWay) February 25, 2025



RELATED: “WE MADE IT Y’ALL”: Deion Sanders’ Family Is Going Through Critical Transformation As His Kids Make Own Paths In Life

Said one perplexed fan on X, who is clearly not fond of R&B singer Jacquees (the father of Deiondra Sanders baby Que) and Jackson:

“Alabama Barker & Deiondra Sanders don’t know how to move having rich fathers…. I get you gon have drama either way it goes but c’mon now girls. Your daddies are THE TRAVIS BARKER & DEION SANDERS”