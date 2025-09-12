‘Oh! WNBA Needs Her Now’: With Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Sidelined For Playoffs, A’ja Wilson Will Carry Postseason As Face of The League

This is probably the most important playoff run in the career of three-time (soon to be four) MVP A’ja Wilson. She’s already won back-to-back titles with the Las Vegas Aces, but that was in 2022-23. The team has gone through several transformations, additions and subtractions since then.

Last season Wilson snatched her third MVP, but her team wasn’t among the WNBA’s elite. This season it looked as if the decline would continue for Becky Hammon’s squad until a 16-game win streak, powered by dominant play by Wilson, elevated them to No. 2 overall seed and in the driver’s seat with a series against No. 7 seed Seattle Storm. She ended the regular season leading the league in scoring (23.4 ppg) and rebounds per game (10.2)

The official bracket for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs presented by @Google is set 🚨



Round 1 begins Sunday, September 14! pic.twitter.com/h591q7gCt1 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 12, 2025

A’ja Wilson Needs to Seize The Moment & Spotlight In These WNBA Playoffs

It’s very important for Wilson to capitalize on the moment. Despite being the league’s premiere player, she is not as popular overall as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who can dominate the headlines from the sidelines, even when they aren’t healthy and playing.

There’s no doubt that Wilson’s magnificence has been overshadowed by the media and fan infatuation with the 2024 rookie class. This has been a point of concern for WNBA fans not consumed with those two polarizing superstars. With newer stars coming in each season, attracting a new fan base to the game and new franchises popping up, Wilson, who is quickly becoming an OG of the league, might also become less and less celebrated.

In August 2025, A’ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to record 30+ points and 20+ rebounds in a game. She was also the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points. These accomplishments are just the tip of the iceberg.

Absence Of Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese, Gives A’ja Wilson Gets Last Chance To Be Biggest Star

However, WNBA fans are losing their minds that Indiana is in the playoffs and Cailtin Clark hasn’t taken the court since July. The Angel Reese situation in Chicago is ending ugly and she will probably be with another franchise next season, taking her fanbase with her. Reese was disciplined by the organization for comments she made about the talent within an organization that has stumbled to the WNBA’s worst record this season. She then refused to suit up, causing another firestorm of opinion throughout the league.

Anyway you slice it, Wilson’s heroic feats on the court can’t elevate past the social media strangle these new players have on the WNBA fan base.

Social Media Says WNBA Needs A’ja Wilson More Than Ever This Postseason

That’s why it’s more important than ever for the six-time All-star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year to lead her team to another title, thus solidifying her greatness once and for all. With Clark and Reese sidelined this playoffs, Wilson’s journey to unquestioned dominance will be a story line that is closely followed, especially if she continues to produce 30-point, double rebound games as she has during the 16-game win streak to end the regular season.

Fans on a Facebook post discussing the WNBA postseason without Reese and Clark, acknowledged this much.

“Oh. the WNBA needs A’ja now that their favorites are out,” said one fan. “They were shading her all season fa Reese n Clark now dey want Wilson to carry the playoff ratings,” added another netizen. “A’ja needs to win one more title and retire,” said another, sugegsting that the legend will never get the props she deserves in the Caitlin Clark era.

A’ja Wilson’s Popularity & Importance Will Never Be Higher Than This Season’s WNBA Playoffs

The Aces haven’t lost in a while and Wilson basically has center stage to herself. She will never dominate the spotlight again like she can at this moment in her WNBA career. We have seen the shift. A collective bargaining agreement and potential player’s strike exposes the changing tides of the league. Wilson, a member of the Nike camp, with her own signature shoe will be 30 next season. She is a part of the prior wave of WNBA superstars. While still great, her impact with the “new” WNBA audience can’t compare to some of the young guns in the league.

She does, however, understand that winning will keep you on the minds of every sports fans.

That’s not a knock on Wilson. It’s a call to urgency for her to capture the moment in the playoffs, there is no clear cut favorite thai season. There is no polarizing figure such as Caitlin Clark to drown out the classic performances of players around the league.

WNBA Title Is Up For Grabs This Season: So Is The Playoff Spotlight

It’s Wilson’s time to shine. The spotlight may never be this bright again. In addition, Clark is still gaining fans everyday and Wilson is seen as direct competition, so she won’t be getting any love from that contingent of fans. The Aces will ultimately have to get through No. 1 overall seed Minnesota Lynx, the defending WNBA-champion New York Liberty possibly or a dangerous Phoenix Suns squad. The Atlanta Dream is tough. One of just three 30-win teams in the 13-team league. Expansion franchise Golden State Valkyries shocked everyone, sneaking into the 8th and final playoff spot.

Clark and Reese fans will either have to turn off the streams of WNBA games or find a team to root for. They always have the option of following the best in the game.