‘Bet After This He Went Straight To BaddieHub’: NFL Star A.J. Brown Schools Juvenile Inmates On Money, Misogyny and Wild Fetishes Among NFL Players

NFL Star A.J. Brown Speaks To Delaware County Juvenile Offenders About Money, Objectifying Women & Porn Addiction

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown is fresh off a Super Bowl win in February, and he recently spoke to incarcerated teenagers about their lifestyle choices and how that influences the way they communicate with women.

Brown explains to the detainees that the old P. Diddy and Mase song “Mo Money, Mo’ Problems” remains true. Just because the cash is rolling in doesn’t mean that problems just go away. How you manage your life is most important.

AJ Brown says his teammates struggle with p*rn and objectifying women 👀 pic.twitter.com/5UkHEb5pqU — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 19, 2025

“Every little problem that you may have, whatever vice you have. You got a women problem right now? Get $100 million, see that problem gon’ show up loud and clear,” he told inmates at Delaware County Juvenile Probation Offices. “It’s people getting in trouble right now, bro, that we may laugh at but we don’t even see the signs. Whole time though, that’s a problem.”

Philadelphia Eagler Star A.J. Brown Says NFL Players Have Fetishes Driven By Having Money

Brown went onto explain the advantages and pitfalls of being a rich, and famous athlete desirable to most women. Using his NFL peers as prime examples, Jalen Hurts’ favorite target said:

“There’s guys that’s in the league getting in trouble with women, they got a fetish with women and doing little stuff,” he said. “Because when you got all that type of money, dog, that stuff shows up because now it’s at your leisure. Now you can get any woman you want. You can pick and choose.”

Brown has seen this easy access to women and wealth lead to a path of destruction for some of his teammates and friends, as they struggle with addictions to pornography and weird sexual fetishes based around a culture of objectifying all women.

. “I see that sh*t all the time from my teammates. My teammates talk about stuff […] from other players and all this other stuff — that’s real, dog,” he said before blaming the money for changing them. “So just cause you got all these blessings, all this money, and all this sh*t, everything ain’t peaches and cream,” he said.

NFL Has Recent History Of Star Players Losing Careers Over Fetishes, Leading To Charges Of Assault: Deshaun Watson & Justin Tucker

Brown says poverty breeds humility and abundant wealth reveals your true self.

“Whatever problems you may have deep down […] get some bread, get some money, get whatever you’re desiring. I promise you that sh*t gon’ show up and you ain’t gon’ be able to hide it. ‘Cause when you get that beard tho, who you are really comes out…I’m just gonna shoot ya straight. So you got to make sure that you’re doing what you’re supposed to do and [be] who you’re supposed to be before you even get to that level.” ‘I Just Need Deshaun Watson To Give Me 85 to 90 Percent Of What He Once Was’: Deshaun Watson Might Be NFL’s First $230M Bust

There have been plenty of examples of the players Brown described. Deshuan Watson was a superstar QB. At the peak of his career with the Houston Texans accusations of improper conduct with a bunch of massage therapists, led to an 11-game suspension in the 2022-23 season that his $230M fully-guaranteed contract has not been able to help him get back to the player he was before the scandal.

Most recently, former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was also accused of misconduct with several massage therapists. Those are the dangerous fetishes that Brown warned about. Having money just brings these low-key fetishes to a major scale. The highly-publicized P. Diddy trial has revealed that much to us on a major scale.

On a lower scale, all athletes are susceptible to having babies with various women and then having to take the financial responsibility of having those kids. These paternity battles, especially if handling several at one time like Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, can be lengthy and take its toll on athletes who already have a mentally and physically exhausting career.

Social Media Reacts To AJ Brown Discussing Objectification Of Women & Unhealthy Secual Lifestyles Of NFL Players

Brown is putting these men onto game. Life has many pitfalls and lacking respect for women can lead to larger problems. The incarcerated youth Brown addressed in Delaware aren’t athletes making millions of dollars. In fact, they are at the bottom of the societal totem pole, but as juveniles they have a chance to change things around. Brown’s point is that being a solid individual starts from within. No amount of riches can replace kindness, integrity and respect. The money will just amplify your highs and lows.