‘When I Find You, It’s Going To Be What It’s Going To Be’: New England Patriots Fans Believe AJ Brown’s Stolen Car Is Reason He Should Leave Philly

The Super Bowl honeymoon is over for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, and the man we saw reading books on the sideline and giving an intellectual touch to modern day gladiator sport, has recently sent out a threat online after allegedly having his car stolen in Philly. Brown claims that somebody swiped his car in Philly on Sunday night, and he hopped on social media, feeling disrespected and took to social media to urge the thief to return it.

Philadelphia Eagles Star A.J. Brown Had Car Stolen

The Pro Bowler initially promised not to press charges, but in a passive-aggressive tone, also warned that it wouldn’t take him more than 24 hours to get his car back and if the car thief doesn’t check the vehicle back in, then there would be consequences on the street level. perpetrator if that doesn’t turn out to be the case.

“”Dear Philly- To whoever stole my car last night, I’ll make a deal with you,” he wrote in a post addressed to the entire city and has since been deleted. “Bring back my car and I won’t press charges, or when I find you today, it’s going to be what it’s going to be. Take it or leave it my guy.”— AJ BROWN (@1kalwaysopen_) April 21, 2025 Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown sent warnings to whoever stole his car in Philly, prompting New England fans to try and lure Brown to their city in the midst of Draft Day trade rumors involving the All-Pro caliber receiver. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Not sure if Brown has recovered his vehicle yet.

Fans Let A.J. Brown Know Such A Thing Would Never Happen To Him In New England

Social media went crazy in the comments, with several fans trying to recruit the wide receiver away from the Eagles based on quality of living, guaranteeing his car’s safe passage in their city. Brown has reportedly been linked to the New England Patriots in rumors surrounding a NFL Draft Day blockbuster.

Brown also sent social media buzzing and Philly fans sweating, last week when he curiously posted a video of himself dancing while holding a Pats jersey. Social media has a mind of its own, but it appears that Brown was excited because he received signed jerseys from Pats legends Julian Edelman and Tom Brady.

A.J. Brown Rumored In Draft Day Trade With Favorite Team

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire and Brown has a history with the Patriots, as he grew up a fan of the dynasty led by Belichick and Brady. The dynamic receiver who helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in February, wanted the Pats to draft him out of Ole Miss in 2019.

Despite Super Bowl success, Brown has had a rocky tenure in Philly when it comes to his relationship with his quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni. Brown was one of the more vocal critics of the Eagles’ past shortcomings and even during this magical run, there was some turmoil and personality clashes at times.

Not sure what kind of street ties Brown has, but whoever took his car needs to return it. Maybe he even throws them a couple of dollars. On the flip side, we would all like to see what happens if the alleged perpetrator doesn’t.