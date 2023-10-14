“Aaron Has Made Over $1,000,000 With Us” Pat McAfee Pays For Exclusive Interviews, But Is That Cheating?

Former All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts turned broadcaster Pat McAfee always has access to what Aaron Rodgers thinks. Although it is under journalism’s auspices, McAfee recently admitted that he pays for the interviews.

“Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure,” McAfee told The New York Post via direct message.

On an episode of the show, McAfee revealed that Rodgers’ appearances made his company valuation shoot to $500 million and that he sent a bonus to Rodgers of $450,000 which Rodgers was uncomfortable accepting.

He went further and said that Rodgers took the money “against his will for a while,” and called New York Post reporter, Andrew Marchand “a rat,” for insinuating that paying for interviews is against sports journalism rules.

Although paying for interviews is nothing new, the fact that McAfee does it provides a glimpse behind the veil of the new format for some of the network’s new stars. ESPN announced back in May that Pat McAfee was bringing his weekday sports talk show to the network in fall 2023 as part of a multiyear deal.

The Pat McAfee Method

McAfee has a five-year deal for around $85 million with ESPN. With staples of the program like “Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays” and “Nick Saban Thursdays,” McAfee ensures that his program retains its unique insider flavor.

According to reports, Rodgers receives more than seven figures yearly to come on the show weekly, with Alabama head coach Nick Saban in similar territory. McAfee is also an analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and host of alternate broadcasts of ESPN’s college football telecasts.

“Pat is a proven talent,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said via statement. “He and his team have built ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ into one of the most engaging programs in sports and all of media. It’s a destination for athlete interviews and breaking news and the centerpiece of a growing community of sports fans. We’re honored to bring Pat and the show to ESPN through a multifaceted, multiplatform approach.”

McAfee began his show in 2019 on his YouTube channel. He has had co-hosts like former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk and featured guests like “Boston” Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, and more. The weekly interviews with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the NFL season put the show on the map, helping it ascend to the traditional broadcast ranks.

New Rules

“We are extremely honored that ESPN is blessing us with this opportunity to be a part of the next chapter of the ESPN family,” McAfee said in the statement. “We do not take that lightly and are going to work hard to make sure this is a success. All parties involved agree the time has come for a bunch of sports stooges in a Thunderdome in Indiana to sprinkle in some fun and celebration of sport as well.”

McAfee had to modify his format slightly, namely his signature swearing, which works with a more liberal internet-based audience. During an ESPN presentation to advertisers, McAfee promised that he wouldn’t swear “nearly as much” but would not change the substance and style of the show.

“We ain’t changing a damn thing,” McAfee said. “Every other word is good to go,” McAfee said during the May ESPN advertiser presentation. “We won’t be doing that because it’s the middle of the day, but everything else will be good.”

After the purge of talent at the network, Pat McAfee is ensuring by any means necessary to keep what made his show work online.